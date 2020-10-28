Radio Access Network Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2025

The growth graph of radio access network market has been observing a consistent surge since recent times, given that this technology has been meeting the ever-increasing connectivity demand worldwide. As stakeholders vie to be strong proponents of radio access network industry share, focus on radio access component to enhance throughput, spectral efficiency, capacity, device density and power consumption has increased in recent years.

Driven by robustly growing demand for fast and responsive connectivity, manufacturers are pushing their limits to acknowledge the International Mobile Telecommunication vision for 2020 (IMT-2020).

Soaring traction for 5G RAN has bolstered radio access network market trend as implementation of 5G RAN will potentially enable transparent connectivity for a new generation of information-driven industries and users. At the time when 5G networks are leveraging the delivery of exceptional services to the conventional mobile subscriber, several previously unconnected industries are incubating ideas which are likely to transform mobile telecommunication’s role.

With 5G network taking the world by storm, next-generation RAN is set to be characterized by throughput focused, highly dense and software-driven nature. Research claims 5G radio access will implement techniques designed to enhance a signal’s ability to reach local user device by keeping undue interference at bay.

Global Market Insights, Inc. predicts radio access network market to exceed US$ 15 bn by 2025.

Surging internet penetration has led to data incentive applications, thereby allowing telecom operators to enhance their cellular coverage. Government authorities are taking initiatives to expand commercialization of 5G network. Notably in November 2018, US-based Federal Communications Commission (FCC) deployed a 1,550 MHz spectrum to be used by commercial wireless providers for the use of 5G network and regulated interstate communication services.

Favorable government approach has bolstered radio access network (RAN) market share. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Government of India is gearing to invest around US$ 100 bn in a National Telecom Policy 2018 by the end of 2022.

Besides 5G offering sizeable network performance characteristic enhancement, it is likely to enable technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and robotic process automation (RPA), namely. At the time when 5G value chain will be instrumental in offering differentiated services to niche market segments, stakeholders are eyeing to propel radio access network market outlook.

China and Japan are all set to underpin radio access network market trend as apparently, they have been the pioneers of 5G network. Nevertheless, unprecedented use of smartphone in India has had positive influence in radio access network market expansion. As of third quarter of 2017, over 40 mn smartphones were sold in India alone. With soaring smartphone penetration and lower than ever data tariffs, it is safe to anticipate a robust growth rate for APAC radio access network market share during the assessment period 2019-2025.

