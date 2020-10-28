Biohazard Bags Market 2020 By Regional Trend & Growth Forecast To 2026

Rising awareness pertaining to effective handling of medical waste may fuel the adoption of biohazard bags. Biohazard bags are commonly used in medical sector to collect and dispose of infectious wastes including chemical substances, toxic materials, blood products, heavy metals, used syringes, and many others.

Imposition of strict regulatory guidelines for hygiene practices in medical settings will encourage the adoption of these bags. Moreover, growing focus on ensuring safety of healthcare professionals and patients may bolster product deployment.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4636

Medical waste can be described as undesirable biological material that could be highly infectious in nature. It is supposed to be disposed of properly as it poses various health and environmental hazards. An escalating demand for medical products in hospitals and clinics due to the current COVID-19 outbreak will augment the industry growth in the coming years. Estimates suggests that global biohazard bags market size will exceed USD 450 million in annual valuation by 2026.

Many times, medical waste goes assorted with municipal waste and is buried without check, which leads to the release of harmful particles in the atmosphere and in turn negatively impacts the environment. However, extensive usage of colored biohazard bags for effective waste disposal is a most significant way deployed by medical practitioners to avoid infections and unwanted diseases, as well as easy identification of toxic material.

Plastic material is a commonly used material owing to its durability and resistance to several harsh chemicals as compared to others. Biohazard bags are widely manufactured from plastic material so as to make them thicker as well as recyclable, and enable sufficient amount of medical waste to be stored. The plastic biohazard bags industry share is likely to exhibit growth rate of 8.5% over 2020-2026.

Waste generated from pharmaceutical and biotech companies include expired, contaminated, unused pharmaceutical products and wastes generated while manufacturing drugs and vaccines. This accumulation of the medical waste requires proper and effective biohazard bags for proper handling and disposal. In 2019, pharmaceutical and biotech segment together accounted for over 9% of the overall market share. Rise in amount of medical waste from biotech and pharmaceutical companies will positively impact biohazards bags business landscape.

Developing countries such as India, China and others have insufficient medical waste treatment units which is fueling the that demand for biohazard bags from these countries. Also, India’s CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) has released guidelines for effective handling of medical waste with the advent of coronavirus outbreak. Strict regulatory guidelines will foster Asia Pacific biohazard bags industry size.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4636

India biohazard bags market accounted for nearly 10% share in 2019 and is estimated to gain major traction over the projected timeframe. Key players operating in the global market are Stericycle, Biomedical Waste Solutions, Veolia, Daniel Health, Transcendia, Abdos Labtech, Fisher Scientific, REMONDIS, Sharps Compliance and SUEZ, among others.

These players have been working for distinct guidelines for active disposal of regulated medical waste during the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, BioMedical Waste Solutions guarantees effective collection as well as segregation of medical waste by utilizing colored biohazard bags for easy identification.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Biohazard Bags Market, By Capacity Type

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Less than 15 gallon

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3. 15 to 35 gallon

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.4. More than 35 gallon

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 202

Chapter 5. Biohazard Bags Market, By Material Type

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Polypropylene

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Polyethylene

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Plastic

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.5. High-density polyethylene

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/biohazard-bags-market