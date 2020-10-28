FPGA Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

According to the latest research report published by Global Market Insights Inc., FPGA market is likely to surpass $13 billion by 2026.

Need for better performance computing has fueled the demand for field programmable gate array (FPGA) chips, which will offer prolific growth opportunities to field programmable gate array market share. These chips offer cheaper solutions for low to medium volume production and are associated with the advantage of faster time to market. FPGA chips are highly preferred over Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) on account of its relative cost advantage and time efficiency, which will propel field programmable gate array industry growth.

The wireless communication sector is likely to drive FPGA market trends owing to the advancing innovations in 4G/5G. FPGA has found application in non-contiguous carrier aggregation, managing of centralized Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN), and 4G/5G waveform coexistence. 5G architecture requires superior flexibility in design time and runtime. FPGA chips use dynamic partial reconfiguration which fulfills the requirement of 5G architecture.

Automotive OEMs and manufacturers utilize FPGA to create more efficient safety systems in their vehicles. These safety systems include collision avoidance systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and adaptive cruise control which increase their scalability. The system upgrade of FPGA requires less hardware modification, which has extended its application in automotive sector and promoted FPGA market growth.

China houses many recognized automotive and consumer electronics companies, which will fuel FPGA industry growth in the country. Increasing demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence will push field programmable gate array market. Companies including Alibaba, Xinhua, Samsung, etc., present in the country are outlaying massive amounts on development and application of AI. Growing adoption of AI will concurrently offer an impetus to the usage of FPGA chips and fuel field programmable gate array industry growth.

For example, in February 2019, Xinhua introduced the world’s first AI-powered news anchor. The anchor can man the news desk 24-hours a day by learning from live broadcast videos. Such technological developments in China will foster growth of FPGA market growth.

FPGA market forecast report predicts that Europe will also emerge as a major contributor to FPGA business growth. The region is looking forward to enhancing productivity and manufacturing process by implementing Industry 4.0 technology. Europe also houses several automotive companies, which will also turn out to be a significant growth factor for field programmable gate array market.

Many FPGA market players have been endeavoring to expand their product range for data center and network segment. Customized bandwidth and low latency connection delivered by FPGA makes it apt for integrating with networks. Field programmable gate array industry share will gain massive profits from data center segment owing to the flexible acceleration for storage systems and highly efficient servers.

Major players are focusing on gaining expertise from other companies by incorporating various strategies, including acquisitions, collaborations, innovations, and mergers. For instance, in April 2019, Intel Corporation had rolled out its new innovative Agilex FPGA to answer the demands of data centric businesses.

