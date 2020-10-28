Telemedicine Market 2020 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2026

With growing number of COVID-19 cases across the world, the telemedicine market is anticipated to register momentous gains over the forthcoming timeframe. The total coronavirus cases have reached to approximately 1.4 million worldwide. Essential factors that would help in controlling the spread of coronavirus disease are maintaining self-quarantine and social distancing.

These factors have further led to few countries adopting measures like partial or complete lockdowns. All these measures have thereby led to a rise in the adoption of telemedicine services in order to use healthcare services.

According to research report by GMI, Inc., telemedicine market is estimated to surpass $175 billion by 2026.

The rising demand for reducing healthcare costs will likewise play a significant role in boosting the market growth. The effort to raise value in healthcare has also been devoted by improving productivity, further resulting in reduction of cost. Adoption of several advanced methodologies like LEAN and Six Sigma to enhance performance and improve the flow of the system will empower savings in terms of cost in healthcare, thus stimulating the market growth.

With respect to service, the market is classified into tele-education/training, tele-consulting, tele-monitoring, and others. Among these, the tele-monitoring services registered a revenue share of nearly 29% in 2019 and will continue to witness appreciative growth. These services can be utilized to monitor patient that are suffering from symptoms of flu but are tested negative for coronavirus infection. Furthermore, tele-monitoring also lessens the total burden on the medical organization, thus increasing their access to those patients who are suffering from serious diseases.

Telemedicine services can be availed in homes and hospitals as well. The telehospital segment is likely to observe high growth of about 19% during the estimated time frame. As the medical and paramedical workforce are at much higher risks due to coronavirus, the demand for telehospital facilities is anticipated to rise in the coming years.

Citing an example, nearly 60 doctors have died due to coronavirus epidemic in Italy. Consequently, with rising number of healthcare workforce being infected by the COVID-19 infection, the overall need for telehospital facilities will increase during the coming years.

Based on specialty, the telemedicine market is categorized into neurology, mental health, gynecology, dermatology, cardiology, orthopedics, and other disorders like respiratory as well as chronic conditions. Among these, the neurology specialty segment registered a value of around $5.5 billion in 2019 and is likely to show appreciative growth in the future. Rising cases of diseases like epilepsy, Alzheimer, Parkinson, and autism will also lead to a rise in telemedicine application in neurology.

Furthermore, the tele-neurology facilities among geriatric population will boost the market of telemedicine for neurology. Also, with the countries executing complete or partial lockdown, the patients who are suffering from neurological disorders will substantially adopt telemedicine services.

With respect to delivery mode, the market is segmented into call centers and web/mobile. Among these, the web/mobile segment is further divided into visualized and telephonic mode of delivery. The call centers delivery mode is estimated to show a stable growth at 18.8% CAGR. Growing impact of social distancing and home quarantine will prompt to a spike in the number of calls that would be received by different telemedicine call centers.

Furthermore, organizations are extending their capabilities in order to serve as well as cater to the exponential rise in the volume of virtual call.

From a regional reference frame, telemedicine market in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of nearly 23% during the estimated time frame. The growth is ascribed to the factors like rising number of cases of coronavirus disease as well as growing geriatric patient population.

Furthermore, with the enforcement of partial lockdown in certain areas of China, the patients are rapidly adopting the services of telemedicine. Additionally, growing use of smart phones as well as internet among the people of China will further boost the market growth.

The competitive landscape of telemedicine market includes companies like Koninklijke Philips N.V., AMD Global Telemedicine, BioTelemetry, Honeywell International Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Teladoc, Cisco Systems, and American Well among others.

