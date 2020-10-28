Medical Gas Equipment Market 2020 by industry trends, statistics, key companies growth and regional forecast

Growing awareness pertaining to utilization of gas supply systems is poised to drive medical gas equipment market forecast, owing to the need for safe anesthetic practices, diagnosis or therapy in medical settings. Advanced medical gas equipment have considerably assisted healthcare professionals during laboratory tests, surgeries, diagnostic procedures and in emergency medical requirements.

The types of medical gases that are used in healthcare organizations are nitrogen, oxygen, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide and medical vacuum, among others. However, oxygen is one of the most widely used gases for respiratory therapies and life support. As the number of chronic disease cases such as blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory disorders and coronary heart diseases are increasing, requirement for medical gas equipment has also escalated.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/840

Expanding geriatric population base, majorly across the emerging economies will also create a demand for medical gas during chronic disease management. Moreover, major manufacturers are developing cost effective equipment, which may bolster the product development in the coming years. Global medical gas equipment market size is forecast to surpass USD 8 billion by 2026.

Pressure regulators aid in reducing the pressure within cylinders to a level that can be easily and safely utilized in operating on patients in hospitals or other facilities. Regulators are expected to witness high demand as most of the specialty gases are delivered in cylinders compressed to high pressures. These equipment are critical for the safety as well as effectiveness of surgical operating systems. Moreover, there is a growing focus on technological advancement to develop high quality regulators.

In 2019, hospitals dominated as the end-use segment due to the rise in surgical and diagnostic procedures that are being conducted at these facilities. Moreover, new clinical trials conducted in multi-specialty hospitals may provide ample opportunity to the patients to explore experimental therapies. Rising demand for respiratory treatments will lead to utilization of advanced medical equipment, boosting product demand from hospitals.

Over the last few decades, Europe has shown a high propensity for the adoption of technologically advanced products in medical facilities as well as high funding for advanced healthcare research. As advanced medical gas equipment systems aid in improving control and precision, offering better therapeutic results, the products are likely to experience immense demand from the region.

Europe medical gas equipment market is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the analysis period due to growing prevalence of respiratory disorders as well as presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure across the region. In addition, rise in industry-hospital collaborations as well as favorable reimbursement policies across the European countries will favor regional medical gas equipment consumption.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/840

As per European Lung Foundation estimates, about 600 thousand people in Europe die annually due to respiratory diseases. Also, as per Health Europa, around 8.2% of the total deaths are a result of respiratory issues in the region. Presence of key industry players in Europe will also stimulate the upsurge in medical gas equipment manufacturing and sales.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Medical Gas Equipment Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Manifolds

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Outlets

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Hose assemblies and valves

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Alarm systems

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Cylinders

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.7. Flowmeters

4.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.8. Regulators

4.8.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.9. Medical air compressors

4.9.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.10. Vacuum systems

4.10.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.11. Masks

4.11.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Medical Gas Equipment Market, By End-use

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Clinics

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Ambulatory surgical centers

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/medical-gas-equipment-market