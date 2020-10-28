Intensive Care Beds Market 2020 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2026

High geriatric population across the globe is driving intensive care beds market prospects, along with a considerable rise in the number of hospital admissions due to infections and other critical illnesses like cardiovascular disease, cancer, tumors and respiratory disorders. There has been a rapid increase in the number of market players operating in the industry to meet the growing demand.

Prominent intensive care beds manufacturers include Merivaara, Stryker, Hill-Rom Holdings, Span-America Medical Systems, and Medline among various others. These companies are extensively focusing on expanding their production capabilities, introducing new products, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships to achieve competitive advantage and increase their customer base.

There has been an evident increase in the number of hospitals in both developed and developing nations in order to cater to the rising healthcare needs of the people. Increasing awareness among people regarding the need for advanced healthcare solutions that are also safe and reliable has urged the development of specialty and super-specialty hospitals.

Governments and private funds in the emerging countries are undertaking measures to expand the presence of hospitals in rural and remote areas, impacting global intensive care beds industry trends. In 2019, the hospital segment accounted for a leading share of the market and is subjected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% in the coming years.

Cost-efficiency and reduced cost of production are two main factors supporting the demand for manual intensive care beds over the years. In 2019, the manual bed segment showcased promising growth trends and is estimated to register notable gains over 2020-2026. Constant growth in the number of coronavirus patients worldwide is positively influencing the intensive care beds market forecast.

Germany is expected to emerge as a key regional ground in intensive care beds market share due to the presence of hundreds of both public and private hospitals in the region. Additionally, high cases of coronavirus reported in the country have also magnified the demand for the products. According to a study conducted by the German Hospital Federation, the total number of ICU beds in Germany has increased by 12,000 to 40,000. As cases of coronavirus across Germany continue to rise, the need for the product has increased.

The intensive care bed market in Germany accounted for nearly 20% of the market share in the year 2018 and was estimated to expand by more than 350% between 2019 to 2020. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has claimed several lives and affected millions in various parts of the world. This has led to an accelerated increase in the number of hospital admissions.

The large patient admissions will drive the hospitals to increase the ratio of hospital beds to ICU beds. The hospitals mainly operate on a fixed ratio of hospital beds to ICU beds. The hospitals generally operate on a fixed ratio of 2:5 ICU beds for every 100 hospital beds. The number is likely to increase in the coming times due to the rising cases of coronavirus.

According to a report collated by the American Medical Association, in March 2020, in Lombard, Italy, the total number of patients affected by the novel coronavirus disease and occupying an ICU bed were responsible for nearly 16% of all the hospitalized patients.

Another major factor leading to increased hospital admissions is the increasing incidences of chronic diseases. As per the Internet Stroke Center, more than 795,000 people suffer from strokes annually in the U.S. and nearly 75% of these strokes occur in people above the age of 65.

Along the same lines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 6.5 million adults in the U.S. reported heart failure in the year 2018 where at least one in five patients is admitted to the intensive care unit across the nation.

