Optical Sensor Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2026

Optical sensors market is increasing adoption and utilization of smartphones across the globe is a major factor driving the growth . The reason for the same can be attributed to the security features and high camera resolutions offered by the latest smartphone devices. Moreover, growing importance of Industry 4.0 is also aiding the expansion of the market.

Estimates claim that optical sensors market is expected to be worth USD 36 billion by the year 2026. Prominent device manufacturers are integrating optical sensors in their respective products to meet the consumer demands of technologically advanced products. For instance, ams AG delivered a new light and infrared proximity sensor to Apple for the production of upcoming smartphones having the feature of 3D facial recognition.

Elaborating further on product type, the fibre optic sensors segment is expected to see substantial growth across the market in the upcoming years. These sensors offer high resistance in conditions of intense EMI, chemical corrosion, high temperature, high voltage, and high-pressure environments making them suitable for application across defence & aerospace sector.

Hence, growing aerospace sector is fuelling the demand for fibre optics sensors. Additionally, photoelectric sensors offer high detection feature with small size which enables its usage across industrial manufacturing application, hence favouring the photoelectric optical sensors market outlook.

Considering the geographical landscape, numerous government initiatives in U.S. which encourage lightening technology will propel the need of optical sensors in intelligent lighting systems throughout the region. For instance, the city of Chicago is expected to save up to USD 10 million annually by replacing 270,000 city lights with smart LED control lights between 2019-2022.

On the other hand, surging demand of smartphones in India has led to increasing manufacturing of mobile phones which will drive the optical sensors market. The Indian Ministry of Electronic and IT stated that the country will witness the production of approximately 500 million smartphones in 2019, estimating to USD 46 billion. These factors across India, coupled with strict ADAS policies in Europe are boosting the growth of optical sensors market across the globe.

Prominent companies operating in the optical sensors market are ROHM Semiconductor, Magna International, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc. and SICK AG.

These companies are defining various strategies to enhance their capabilities by undertaking acquisitions and collaborations with other players and focussing on developing innovative products. Speaking of Rockwell Automation, Inc. for instance, the company launched a highly reliable and long ranged photoelectric sensor suitable for packaging, material handling, and for food & beverage applications.

