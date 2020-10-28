Underwater Connectors Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2026

With the rise in demand for fossil fuels, the global underwater connectors market will witness a sizeable transformation in the years to come. Investment in deep-sea explorations for new reservoirs & surveys as well as raising defense budget for expanding the naval fleet will proliferate the development of underwater connectors market. The industry expansion is likely to be further bolstered with the increasing penetration of cybersecurity and the consistent spate of deep-sea mining and oil & gas exploration projects.

The rising deployment of advanced technologies has been leaving an impact on practically every industrial sector. In this context, for instance, advancements in laser sintering and 3D printing manufacturing process are helping produce more reliable connectors for underwater applications. The usage of raw materials including Inconel and Glass-Filled Epoxy assist the underwater connectors to maintain changes in temperature or pressure.

According to estimates by Global Market Insights, Inc. report the underwater connectors market is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2026.

The industry is anticipated to witness rapid developments and innovations on the application front in the coming years. The ROVs/AUVs application segment in particular, is gaining significant traction owing to their rising demand in homeland security and deep-sea exploration projects. As the demand for these underwater vehicles increases across major security and energy domains, underwater connectors is likely to surge from the ROVs/AUVs segment.

The significance of this application segment as a vital growth avenue for underwater connectors market is also evident from prominent efforts by industry majors. Recently for example, Norwegian firm uSEA revealed to be working on a hybrid system for underwater applications, called uLARS. The new system is based on the concept of air to air refueling and may help recharge the battery underwater for a longer duration, on the grounds of which it is being touted to be majorly used with AUVs.

Other than that, underwater connectors, more specifically the miniature ones, demonstrate significant potential in various applications like marine mammal deployable systems, and underwater surveillance system.

On the flip side, concerns such as high installation & maintenance costs are likely to hinder the market growth. Installing and replacing these systems requires considerable capital as most of them are underwater or in deep-sea. Locating and substituting small components in the underwater connectors can be a tedious task for the operators, that may eventually impede the market growth.

Speaking of the geographical landscape, APAC is anticipated to emerge as a pivotal revenue pocket for underwater connectors market, given the expanding telecom industry in the region. Estimates claim that China alone is predicted to invest over USD 180 billion for 5G connectivity – an investment that is presumed to hold over 50% of the overall capital poured in on 5G connectivity in APAC by the year 2025.

Based on application segment, telecommunication sector may emerge as a profitable segment in the underwater connectors market owing to rising investments in telecom sector for next-generation networking, including high-speed data transfer and 5G. In fact, Global Market Insights, Inc., cites that players in the telecom industry are investing over USD 300 billion in infrastructure setup for next-generation networks.

