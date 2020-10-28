Asia Pacific Medical Waste Management Market Revenue to Surpass USD 3.9 Billion by 2026

Enforcement of strict government regulations for ideal disposal and handling of biomedical waste is slated to fuel Asia Pacific medical waste management market value. To put things in perspective, promising initiatives undertaken by regulatory bodies have augured well for forward-looking companies in the landscape.

The WHO came up with a new document in 2018—safe management of wastes from healthcare activities—addressing facets such as waste minimization; treatment and other disposable options; effective handling & storage of waste; and regulatory framework.

Biomedical waste will continue to gain traction as demand to contain different infectious components has surged in recent years. Moreover, infrastructure development activities such as establishment of blood bank research centers and hospitals. According to a recently compiled research report, APAC medical waste management market size will potentially surpass US$ 3.9 billion by 2026.

Mega-trends which are likely to influence business strategies are delineated below:

Treatment and disposable services to be highly sought-after

Of late, treatment and disposable services are gaining impetus and the segment incorporates autoclaving, incineration and microwaving. Notably, incineration has set the trend in India, China and Vietnam and is profoundly used as a treatment method for it is believed to be one of the most ancient methods to spot pathological waste.

Not to mention, soaring popularity of novel technologies for various treatment methods for medical waste management has fueled the traction for treatment and disposable services.

End-users are expected to exhibit inclination for recycling services in light of soaring demand for waste minimization. APAC is witnessing a surged traction for medium to small healthcare units gearing to boost recycling of syringe’s plastic part. The recycling services segment value was pegged at around US$350 million in 2019, a robust growth is projected in the next five years.

Nursing home comes up as a lucrative waste generator

Stakeholders are expected to infuse funds in nursing homes following the demand for PPE kits, syringes and needles. Nursing homes tend to provide secure medical treatment with relentless tracking of health records to avert any health issues. The nursing home segment is was projected to garner 12% revenue share in 2019, partly attributed to surge in nursing homes’ admission.

Demand for waste management in mortuary & autopsy centers and blood banks has become more pronounced in recent years, trend will continue in the next five years. It is worth noting that an ocean of medical waste is accumulated in dental offices and urgent care clinics on the heels of soaring oral surgeries. The other segment expanded at a healthy CAGR of over 9.5% in 2019.

China to be replete with investments

With an upsurge in quantity of biomedical waste in China in light of COVID-19, the mainland is touted to be replete with investments for waste management. For instance, around 365 tons of medical waste were collected across Hubei; 60% of those waste emanated from hospitals. China medical waste management market revenue share was pegged at over 25% in 2019, similar growth trajectory is expected through 2026.

Stakeholders are expected to infuse funds in India as the demand for biomedical waste collection has surged in the country. India medical waste management market is projected to grow at over 8.5% through 2026.

