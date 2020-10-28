Europe Mechanical Ventilators Market Growth Predicted at -29% through 2026

Europe mechanical ventilator market trends will be driven by the availability of advanced hospitals coupled with the prevalence of respiratory diseases and high geriatric population across the region. Mechanical ventilators are used to assist patients suffering from respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and asthma, by ensuring adequate oxygen supply to the body of the patient.

The unprecedented rise of COVID-19 in Europe has escalated the demand for intensive care beds and mechanical ventilators. Citing an example, in order to combat the pandemic, Germany had over 28,000 intensive care beds and 25,000 ventilators as of March 2020. Until a pharmacological treatment can be developed, ventilators are the vital treatment option for the minority of COVID-19 patients who require critical care.

Reportedly, Europe mechanical ventilators market size is expected to surpass US$650 million in annual valuation by 2026. Explained below are some factors driving the industry growth.

Portable ventilators in COVID-19 pandemic

Portable ventilators section accounted for nearly 16% of the mechanical ventilators market share in Europe during 2019. The portable ventilators facilitate easier access for patients suffering from cardiogenic pulmonary edema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory disorders. Also, portable machines are extensively used to improve the inter-hospital and intra-hospital movement of patients.

Effectiveness of non-invasive ventilation

In non-invasive ventilation, the oxygen is supplied through an enclosed mask that can be placed over the nose, mouth, or the whole face. They offer advantages such as better tolerance, cost-effectiveness, and easy availability outside the ICU facility. Additionally, the device is quite useful for the treatment of several diseases such as sinusitis, respiratory muscle weakness, and upper airway trauma. Reportedly, the non-invasive mechanical ventilation segment witnessed revenues of over US$300 million in 2019.

Consistent demand for of adult ventilators

Across Europe, adult ventilators contributed around 89% of the mechanical ventilators industry share in 2019, with more demand expected in the coming years. A large number of adult patients are affected by respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and lung cancer. With the surging cases of COVID-19, the demand for adult ventilators will be significant. Additionally, a there is a large pool of smokers and erratic lifestyle across the European region, indicating the future potential for medical equipment.

Use across resuscitation application

On account of the rising number of cardiopulmonary resuscitation cases, mechanical ventilators have observed a substantial adoption in the region. The resuscitation application held one of the largest shares of the industry, at about 40%, in 2019. Reportedly, nearly 270 children die of cardiac pulmonary resuscitation each year in the U.K. With the prevalence of heart diseases, the demand for ventilators is estimated to rise in the region.

U.K. to emerge as a key market

The growing number of COVID-19 cases in the U.K. has led to the escalating number of hospital admissions. In order to serve a pool of patients affected by a coronavirus, nearly 30,000 ventilators were required in the country, according to recent numbers. As the coronavirus cases across the country had reached its peak, the demand for ventilators is growing remarkably. Notably, U.K. mechanical ventilators industry share registered nearly US$24.4 million in revenues in 2019.

Amid shortages during the pandemic, governments are turning to help from the military, enlisting other manufacturers. Manufacturers have even looked towards 3D printing for component production in the hopes of ramping up production of the potentially lifesaving ventilator products.

