World Tourism Network (WTN) is your voice in a new Travel Industry

A new organization for the travel and tourism industry has been making headlines. The World Tourism Network (WTN) already established a strong base of known leaders including 24 tourism ministers and public sector representatives.

The public sector is under the leadership of Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of the UNWTO. The private sector already has an impressive board of experts.

Planned as the voice for small and medium size businesses anyone joining by October 31 will be able to join the organization as a founding member.

820 Tourism professionals from 125 countries and 31 US States are already listed on the organization’s website www.wtn.travel WTN is partnering with associations and organizations to cover anything from investments, business opportunities to social networking. SKAL International became a member today.

The official launch is planned for November 9.

The organization will have independent local chapters, and business platforms to generate business, investment and intervention to regular travel and tourism stakeholders. It is WTN’s goal to provide its members with a strong local voice while at the same time providing them with a global platform.

World Tourism Network (WTN) is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting efforts, WTN will bring to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders.

By bringing together private and public sector members on regional and global platforms, WTN not only advocates for its members but provides them a voice at the major tourism meetings. WTN provides opportunities and essential networking for its members currently in 125 countries.

By working with stakeholders and with tourism and government leaders, WTN seeks to create innovative approaches for inclusive and sustainable tourism sector growth and assist small and medium travel and tourism businesses during both good and challenging times.

WTN provides a valuable political and business voice and offers training, consulting, and educational opportunities.

The “Cultural Small Tourism Cities of the World” program creates new opportunities by uniting the public and private sectors in pursuit of inclusive and sustainable tourism business growth, investments, outreach, safety, and security.

Our “Rebuilding Travel“ initiative is a conversation, an exchange of ideas, and a showcase for the best practices by our members in more than 120 countries.

Our “Tourism Hero“ Award recognizes those who go the extra mile serving the travel and tourism community but often get overlooked.

Our “Safer Tourism Seal“ gives our stakeholders and destinations a platform to express their willingness to reopen tourism safely and responsibly.

WTN members are WTN’s team.

They include known leaders, emerging voices, and members of the private and public sectors with a purpose-driven vision and a responsible business sense.

WTN’s partners are WTN’s strength.

Our Partners include private sector organizations and initiatives in destinations, the hospitality industry, aviation, attractions, trade shows, media, consulting, and lobbying as well as public sector organizations, initiatives, and associations.

The World Tourism Network is a global organization with headquarters in the United States. More information: www.wtn.travel