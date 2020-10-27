Mexican Caribbean resumes tourist activities after Hurricane Zeta

Yesterday, at approximately 11 pm – local time – Hurricane “Zeta” made landfall in Quintana Roo, entering through Chemuyil, in the municipality of Tulum.

Governor Carlos Joaquín reported that until 11 am no serious damages or deaths have been reported in the state. However, in the next hours intense rains and strong winds will continue, as well as high sea tides and waves, so the beaches will remain closed today, population and visitors are being asked not to go near the sea until it recovers its normal level.

Given that the hurricane was a Category 1 and then degraded to tropical storm, tourists were not required to leave their hotels and the state’s airports are operational; the state’s labor activities and tourist services are now back to normal.

Over the weekend, the Government of the State of Quintana Roo, working with State Civil Protection Department and CONAGUA, implemented the official protocols and preventive measures necessary to safeguard the well-being of the population and all visitors.

It is important to remember that all tourists in the state (nationals and foreigners) can download the “Guest Assist” app (available on iOS and Android) to request any type of assistance or information during such situations.

The population and visitors are asked to take the necessary precautions, stay away from the sea until its water levels have stabilized, and follow the instructions and recommendations by the State Civil Protection and the Government of the State of Quintana Roo.

The Quintana Roo Tourism Board will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates and information if needed, the whole State Government and tourism industry are working together and protecting the public’s health remains the top priority.