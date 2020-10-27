WestJet reveals its flagship WestJet Elevation Lounge

Today, WestJet proudly revealed its flagship lounge – the WestJet Elevation Lounge.

Boasting more than 9,300 square feet of premium space with panoramic views and Canadian-inspired details, the WestJet Elevation Lounge blends contemporary design with refined mountain living inspired by Canada’s diverse landscape. The flagship space was designed in collaboration with global architecture and design firm Gensler to carefully consider the needs and safety of guests and frequent travelers.

“The opening of the WestJet Elevation Lounge is a pivotal moment for our business and demonstrates our commitment to delivering world-class experiences both on the ground and in the air,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “It was only fitting to open this flagship space within our home hub in Calgary. The lounge will provide our top-tier WestJet Rewards members and business cabin travellers with a safe and comfortable place to rest, rejuvenate and work when visiting YYC.”

Working in partnership with The Calgary Airport Authority, the Elevation Lounge will open to the public on November 2, 2020 and is conveniently located at Concourse B of the Domestic Terminal and is accessible to guests departing from Concourses A, B and C, as well as Concourse D of the International Terminal (when accessed from security checkpoint B or C).

“The WestJet Elevation Lounge is a global first and we are excited and proud that YYC Calgary International Airport is its home. WestJet is YYC’s biggest airline—by seats, by departures and by destinations served. Having the flagship WestJet Elevation Lounge here in Calgary means our mutual guests will have a new premium travel experience with great local amenities at the highest health and safety standards,” said Rob Palmer, Vice President of Commercial, Strategy & Chief Financial Officer, The Calgary Airport Authority.

Guests departing or connecting on domestic or international flights can look forward to an elevated experience inside the lounge including:

Chef-designed and freshly prepared menu that highlights local and seasonal ingredients.

Signature beverages designed and delivered by dedicated bartenders; a premium selection of wine; and beer options from Calgary’s own breweries, including WestJet’s Elevation beer on tap by The Dandy Brewing Company, and an XPA by Annex Ale Project. All served from a vibrant and social bar in the heart of the lounge.

Dedicated focus spaces to unplug or plug-in for business and leisure featuring WiFi, free printing and reservable meeting space with digital amenities.

Refreshing spaces including reservable and private shower facilities.

WestJet Priority Service Agents to assist with travel plans, share expertise on local information and provide the caring service WestJetters are known for.

Exclusive artwork by Calgary-based artist Mandy Stobo featuring an immersive augmented reality experience.

Playful interpretations of WestJet’s home province weaved throughout the space including a statement graphic of Canmore’s Three Sisters mountain peaks above the bar.

Curated Canadian products from local companies such as Rocky Mountain Soap Company and Calgary’s own Fratello Coffee Roasters.

Dedicated family space with activities for kids to interact with and explore.

Once inside the Elevation Lounge guests will experience many of WestJet’s enhanced health, safety and sanitization measures that have been implemented to ensure guest safety throughout their journey through the airline’s Safety Above All program. The Elevation Lounge features:

Contactless, self-serve entry.

Mandatory face masks for guests and staff, except when eating and drinking.

A thoughtful floor plan with reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing.

Ability to order food and beverages directly to table using personal devices.

An enhanced and continuous cleaning regimen including electrostatic spraying, plexiglass shields at high interaction areas and hand sanitizers placed in high-touch zones.

As the carrier with the most flights from Calgary and the only Canadian carrier flying internationally currently from YYC, the opening of Elevation Lounge demonstrates WestJet’s ongoing commitment to growing its presence and premium guest experience in Calgary. The lounge’s completion is marked by two years of thoughtful research, planning and construction within the YYC Calgary International Airport.

Additional Quotes:

“The Elevation Lounge offers guests, including our top-tier WestJet Rewards members and Business cabin guests a premium space to relax, refresh or focus in our biggest hub,” said d’Arcy Monaghan, WestJet Vice-President, Loyalty Programs. “This flagship space was designed with feedback from our top-tier members and focuses on the needs and expectations of frequent flyers and premium travellers. It is an extension of our successful guest-service model offered when travelling in Business and Premium cabins.”

“We’re excited to join WestJet to bring their in-air experience to the Elevation Lounge,” said David Loyola, Design Principal, Gensler. “Inspired by the local landscape, the design, colour palette and materials create a contemporary mountain-inspired retreat where guests can replenish, refresh and refocus for their next journey.”

“Govan Brown are thrilled to work with WestJet on this exciting project that will further differentiate its brand in the marketplace,” said Joseph Kirk, President, Govan Brown & Associates Limited. “We realize the importance of this initiative and were committed to the standard and quality that WestJet expects of its partners. We could not be happier with the results and sincerely thank the WestJet team for the opportunity to be its trusted construction partner.”