Rita Irwin to continue leading Florida Keys Tourism Board

The president and CEO of Dolphin Research Center in the Middle Keys will continue to lead the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the volunteer board that administers tourism promotion for the Florida Keys & Key West.

Rita Irwin was unanimously chosen Tuesday during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting held virtually via Zoom. This will be the Marathon resident’s 13th consecutive year as chair.

“I appreciate the opportunity to lead the TDC board,” said Irwin, who thanked fellow board members for their confidence. “Because of COVID-19, we continue to face challenges to sustain the Keys’ tourism-based economy while proactively marketing the safety protocols to support health officials’ and other leaders’ efforts to keep visitors and our residents safe.”

George Fernandez, co-owner of the Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, was re-elected vice chairman. Timothy Root, board member of Keys Energy, and Diane Schmidt, general manager at Margaritaville Key West Resort and Sunset Key Cottages, are to serve as co-treasurers.