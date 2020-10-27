United Airlines Executives alerted of safety flaws in regards to COVID-19

When flying on Emirates anywhere in the world a temperature check before boarding the aircraft and a COVID-19 check is routine.

When flying in the United States of America a COVID-19 test is only required when flying to Hawaii to avoid quarantine, but a temperature check is no longer a requirement anywhere when flying on domestic flights.

eTurboNews today talked to two United Airlines 1K Customer Service agents confused about this situation. Delta Airlines referred to a website that is impossible to understand, and American Airlines did not respond.

What is routine when going into a restaurant or store seems to be a burden US airlines no longer want to deal with.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is equally alarmed and wants to change this policy at least at Honolulu International Airport. He acknowledged for Hawaii to show Aloha not only to guests arriving in the State, but also wanted visitors to arrive home healthy.

Listen to the podcast with unbelievable confusion and strong opinions all questioning this no longer required policy.

The same airlines however keep lounges closed, don’t provide food services, and once in your seat with a glass of water forget about the mask.

Traveling is an adventure many are not ready to take, putting even more burden on the recovery of the travel and tourism sector.

Click here for the podcast

Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/etn/message

Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/etn/support