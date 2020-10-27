Hawaii DOT hiding facts in regards to COVID-19 safety loophole

Hawaii reopened for tourism almost two weeks ago. Passengers can arrive and avoid a 14-day quarantine with a valid COVID-19 test. The State of Hawaii invested millions in putting a fever detection system in. So why is this system only used for arriving passengers, but not for departing flights?

We talked with the Hawaii Department of Transportation on their policy to check the temperature for departing passengers.

There is a lot of confusion about this policy, and the media has been deliberately misinformed adding risk for any airline passenger wanting to depart from an airport in Hawaii to the U.S. mainland.

Listen to the conflicting messages by representatives of the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Checking the temperature is not an FAA requirement in the United States, making flying in the U.S. less safe altogether. eTurboNews reported about the national confusion with this policy.

Also, listen to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell who was not aware and promised to interfere.

