Ko Olina Four Seasons Resort Sold to Hong Kong Company

Henderson Land Group, a Hong-Kong based company, has become the sole owner of the Ko Olina Four Seasons Resort located in the Kapolei area on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

According Jeffrey R. Stone, President and CEO of The Resort Group, who developed the Ko Olina property, the partnership between his company and the Hong Kong company will cease to exist as The Resort Group has sold all of its interest to Henderson Land Group. Stone did not say how much the property was purchased for nor when the closure of the sale would take place.

Stone said: “Henderson Land Group (Intco) became our partner after we acquired and created the Four Seasons Resort Oahu. It is our hope that Henderson will be a long-term partner and continue the community-based vision for the property.

The Resort Group is aligned with many world-class development partners, including China Oceanwide Holdings Group, Beijing’s Reignwood Group, The Walt Disney Company, Marriott International, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc., Westin Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Mass Mutual Financial Group, Morgan Stanley, and Alexander & Baldwin Inc., to name a few.

“Mr. Lee Shau Kee, owner of the Henderson and Intco companies, and now the sole owner of the Four Seasons Resort Oahu, also co-owns the Four Seasons Hong Kong which has safely served guests and retained employees throughout the pandemic. Now that I have stepped aside and reopened Ko Olina’s lagoons, golf course, and marina, I expect the Henderson team will follow suit and ensure Four Seasons’ employees return to work as soon as possible.”

The Ko Olina Four Seasons Resort closed in March of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, furloughing round 800 non-union employees with full medical benefits. It is not yet known when the resort will reopen.

