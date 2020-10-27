Pakistan launches its first ever metro train line built by China

Pakistani officials announced that the country’s first ever metro train service, constructed by China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. and China North Industries Corporation, has started its commercial operations.

The Orange Line commercial service was inaugurated Sunday in Lahore, the capital city of Pakistan’s Punjab province, opening a new stage for the South Asian country in the public transportation sector.

As an early project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Orange Line is operated by Guangzhou Metro Group, Norinco International and Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service.

During the five years of construction, the Orange Line created over 7,000 jobs for locals and in the operation and maintenance period, it will create 2,000 employment for locals.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar told the ceremony of the commercial operation launch that the provincial government of Punjab is grateful to China for its unprecedented support for the completion of the state of the art mass transit project, adding that the friendship between the two countries will strengthen with the completion of metro train system under the CPEC.

Addressing the ceremony, Long Dingbin, Chinese consul general in Lahore, said that the Orange Line is another fruitful achievement of the CPEC and it will greatly improve the traffic conditions in Lahore and become a new landmark of the city.

He added that the launching of the Orange Line will greatly improve the traffic conditions in Lahore.

The Orange Line covers a total of 27 km distance and has 26 stations including 24 elevated stops and two underground stations.

Some 27 sets of energy-saving electric trains, each comprising five fully air-conditioned wagons, with the operating speed of 80 km per hour, will provide a comfortable, secure and economical traveling facility to 250,000 passengers daily.