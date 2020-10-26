With 1000 new COVID-19 cases each day Georgia moves to ‘red zone’

Georgia’s Health Minister Ekaterina Tikaradze announce that the Transcaucasian country has moved from ‘orange’ to ‘red’ COVID-19 pandemic zone.

The move was due to the sharp rise in the level and speed of COVID-19 infection spread, since for over a week more than 1,000 new daily cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the republic.

“The move to the ‘red zone’ for us, the medical sector, signifies an even greater alert, mobilization, and better management both of patients and of the stock of hospital beds,” the official said.

Minister Tikaradze made her announcement at a briefing after a meeting of the interagency anti-coronavirus coordination council led by Prime Minister of Georgia.

From March until September, Georgia was in a green zone due to the low indicator of the spread of the infection.

From 10 to 30 new cases were recorded in the country daily.

In autumn, the epidemic situation in the country began to aggravate sharply. For over a week, the daily growth in the republic has been surpassing 1,000 cases.

To date, 30,303 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country. Some 11,370 people have recovered with 215 fatalities.