Lifestyle hospitality brand LOGE appoints Director of Operations & CCO

Johannes Ariens, CEO at LOGE, is pleased to announce the appointment and promotion of Lindsay Wolff-Logsdon and Ian McClendon. As the lifestyle hospitality brand expands, launching its sixth west coast property in January 2021, the promotion of two integral team members further exemplifies LOGE’s dedication to guest experience and team building.

As LOGE’s new Director of Operations, McClendon helms the team delivering the LOGE experience to all guests at the community-oriented hospitality concept. Previously Regional Manager, Ian will oversee and develop skills with the General Managers at each of LOGE’s six locations to drive guest satisfaction, crew member engagement, and to keep the business in top shape as it continues to navigate and thrive through this exceptionally complex time.

At the broader company level, Ian, who joined the company in May 2019, sits on the LOGE leadership team and plays a key role in LOGE’s growth strategy, product development, and experience design process. He also oversees revenue management, product marketing, and IT infrastructure making sure that LOGE shows up as a compelling option at great value for their guests.

As LOGE’s Chief Culture Officer, Lindsay leads the company’s People, Brand, and Communications functions. Previously VP of People, this new C-suite role reflects LOGE’s belief that the company culture is a core element of their business for its current 40 employees and many more to come.

In this role, Lindsay will build the LOGE brand internally through the crew member experience and people program oversight, and externally through the company’s brand marketing and communications efforts. She drives brand fidelity throughout all touchpoints of the LOGE experience, including creative, design, and copy, brand programming, and overall guest services.

Lindsay, who joined the company in January 2019, will also serve on the LOGE leadership team, where she’ll help to create LOGE’s overall growth strategy and product development efforts.

“The elevation of Ian and Lindsay into these roles is incredibly exciting as it represents our continued commitment to building a brand on the foundation of the people and culture that have become synonymous with the LOGE experience our customers have come to love.” shares Johannes Ariens.

The below accolades and biographies have shaped both Ian and Lindsay into a senior team that LOGE is proud to have today.

Ian McClendon, Director of Operations at LOGE

Has been awarded HSMAI Best of the Best 2016.

Recognized by the Los Angeles Concierge Association for excellence in 2017.

Brought Hotel Colonnade to 4 Diamond status after a 4 year absence of the award.

Drove Hotel Colonnade to surpass The Hotel Biltmore in Tripadvisor in 2018 and feature in Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 20 20 hotel in Miami, for three years in a row.

Supported opening both properties for Pivot Hotels – Hotel Emery and Baker’s Cay – which were listed as part of Conde Nast Traveler’s top 20 hotel openings across the world.

Lindsay Wolff-Logsdon, Chief Culture Officer at LOGE