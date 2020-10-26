Virginia’s Tides Inn announces new Managing Director

Enchantment Group and the Tides Inn are delighted to announce the appointment of Jason Trollip as the new Managing Director for the Tides Inn.

Trollip was formerly Managing Director of The Cove, Eleuthera, part of the Enchantment Group portfolio. Prior to his work with Enchantment, he managed Nihi Hotels & Resorts Nihiwatu, Nihi Sumba Island, Indonesia, where he led the team to being named #1 Best Hotel in the World 2016 and 2017 by Travel + Leisure Magazine. From 2009 to 2016 he oversaw two Singita South African properties leading them to earn top World’s Best Hotels rankings for several years running.

Before beginning his career in hospitality, Trollip attended UNISA University, South Africa earning a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with a major in Business Management and Public Administration. He also served proudly in the South African Air Force (SAAF) National Military Service.

Of Trollip’s appointment as Managing Director, Enchantment Group CEO Tracy Tang Limpe said, “Jason is an experienced leader of destination resorts set in uniquely beautiful locales. We are confident he will help us to make the Tides Inn a destination resort that optimizes its sense of place through design and programming, and one that offers gracious, personal guest service. For the past two years, and continuing now, we are making significant investments in the Tides. Our goal is to ensure it remains a center of the Irvington community for decades to come and a destination for world travelers seeking the experiences distinctive to the Northern Neck and the warmth and hospitality of the people who call this region home.”

Trollip is fluent in English, East African Swahili, Indonesian Bahasa and Afrikaans. When not leading hospitality teams to greatness, his interests include rugby, cricket, golf, football, swimming, hiking, diving, sailing and world travel. On a community engagement level, he has dedicated himself to being a leader in the areas of conservation, sustainability and community development programs with a particular emphasis on water provision, early child development and school meal programs. Trollip says he looks forward to bringing his passion for community service to the Northern Neck region.

Of his career, Trollip recounts, “After the Air Force and having completed my university degree, I followed my dream of being a wildlife game ranger, which I did for eight years in some of Africa’s best parks. I then entered the hotel industry in the safari space in Africa and spent 13 years with Singita. This included nine years in South Africa and four years living and working in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. After my next few years at the Nihi Hotel in Indonesia, I felt it was time to head West. I sought out and was fortunate enough to earn a position with the Enchantment Group in the Bahamas and now, the Enchantment family is my home.

Trollip’s wife, Loraine, oldest daughter Lily (7 years) and youngest daughter Rachel (5 years) are new residents of Irvington. “We have our children enrolled in Chesapeake Academy,” said Trollip. “We are extremely pleased to be part of the community that surrounds and supports the Tides Inn.”