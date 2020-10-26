W Hotels debuts in Southwest China with W Chengdu

W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, expands its footprint into southwest China with a hot and spicy new addition to its dynamic portfolio. Owned by KWG Group Holdings, W Chengdu sets the stage for bold, independent guests who want to revel in the city’s unique and vibrant rhythm through the brand’s new/next lifestyle. W Chengdu is situated within Chengdu’s Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, shaking up the local hospitality scene and creating a welcoming vibe for creative entrepreneurs and stylish trendsetters.

As UNESCO’s first City of Gastronomy in Asia, Chengdu is famed for its fiery Sichuan cuisine drawing in food lovers from around the world. Evolving from an ancient city with rich cultural traditions such as Sichuan Opera, to one known around the world as ‘the Silicon Valley of China’ – Chengdu is a vital hub for world commerce and home to more than 200 Fortune 500 companies.

“While Chengdu is the hub for Western China and a newly minted ‘first-tier city’, an incredibly important and popular NextGen destination in China, it also features dynamic street fashion, design, and is an underground music mecca,” said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “The city is breaking the mold of tradition and reinventing itself at every corner, making it a perfect fit for our newest W hotel in China. The opening of W Chengdu marks an exciting milestone for Marriott International’s portfolio of luxury brands to expand further into this part of the country, and W Chengdu is poised to become the social center of this exhilarating city.”

Chengdu is transforming. A melting pot that fuses rich traditions with a dynamic modern lifestyle, Chengdu-inspired international design firm Glyph Design Studio playfully named the hotel’s design narrative ‘Du’titude’.

“Much like W, a brand that has redefined modern luxury, Chengdu is a city that is firmly in charge of writing its own narrative, fearlessly embracing the future through music, design, and global culture,” said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “With game-changing style and amplified entertainment and innovative culinary offerings, W Chengdu will inject a fresh vibe into the local hospitality scene and offer the most sought-after luxury getaway for locals as well as global jet-setters.”