FAA launches National Drone Safety Awareness Week

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will hold its second annual National Drone Safety Awareness Week, November 16 to 22, 2020.

The FAA is committed to ensuring the safety of the National Airspace System as we continue to integrate drones and other new technologies.

Drone Safety Awareness Week is an opportunity for others to share their commitment to drone safety.

During this virtual campaign, the FAA and stakeholders will highlight important drone safety educational topics.