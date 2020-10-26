FAA launches National Drone Safety Awareness Week
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will hold its second annual National Drone Safety Awareness Week, November 16 to 22, 2020.
The FAA is committed to ensuring the safety of the National Airspace System as we continue to integrate drones and other new technologies.
Drone Safety Awareness Week is an opportunity for others to share their commitment to drone safety.
During this virtual campaign, the FAA and stakeholders will highlight important drone safety educational topics.
- Monday: LEARN – What do you need to know before you fly?
- Tuesday: IMPROVE – How can you improve your flying skills?
- Wednesday: PASSION TO PROFESSION – How to go from recreational flyer to commercial drone pilot.
- Thursday: START A PROGRAM – Learn about starting a public safety program.
- Friday: IN THE CLASSROOM – How can you use drones in STEM education?
- Saturday and Sunday: HAVING FUN – Why do you fly?
