Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 26 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:On this note, a study conducted at Global Market Insights, Inc. suggests that the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is expected to exceed USD 30 billion by 2026.

Ironical though it may seem, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a transformation across major business, the global VDI market being one of them. Lockdown measures being implemented to curb the COVID-19 pandemic across major regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe are likely to accelerate virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth over the forecast period.

In recent months, organizations worldwide have switched to remote work policies and are extremely dependent on VDI solutions to keep their operations going. It was estimated that around 63% percent of US employees are working from home during the pandemic. This has led to an increase in the demand for workforce mobility and teleworking, generating lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion of VDI technologies.

As businesses worldwide attempt to become more agile, global, virtual, and secure, VDI has been gaining traction across several industry segments in recent years. Industries like information technology and telecom services have started adopting VDI solutions to facilitate access to the internal resources to their remote employees.

Moreover, these solutions help companies to decrease the maintenance overheads required to maintain physical network infrastructure. The adoption of VDI solutions by IT & telecom is anticipated to grow quite considerably – in fact, VDI market from IT & telecom segment may depict 14% CAGR through 2026.

As virtualized environments have become increasingly complex, the efficient hardware setup for virtual desktop infrastructure is of paramount importance. The hardware components used in this infrastructure are categorized as client-side and server-side. The client-side hardware comprises end-user computing devices like smartphones, laptops, and PCs.

On the other hand, the server-side hardware components are used per management capabilities to handle several VDI technologies for users. The hardware segment in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is expected to record around 18% CAGR over the forecast period.

On the regional front, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the virtual desktop infrastructure market. North America is currently one of the most impacted regions in the world with the U.S holding the first rank in the list of the world’s most affected nations, due to the pandemic. This has prompted companies to opt for a flexible work environment, which in turn will drive virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth. Moreover, the strong presence of regional industry players such as Red Hat Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., andTable Of Content:

Chapter 5 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market, By Type

5.1 Key trends, by type

5.2 Persistent

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3 Non-persistent

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market, By Component

6.1 Key trends, by component

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.2.2 Client-side

6.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.2.3 Server-side

6.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3 Platform

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4 Service

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4.2 Implementation service

6.4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4.3 Maintenance & support service

6.4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4.4 Consulting service

6.4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 7 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Key trends, by deployment model

7.2 On-premise

7.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

