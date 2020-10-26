Software-Defined Data Center Market Research Report: Know industry Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2026

The worldwide Software-Defined Data Center Market is poised to witness a massive momentum in the upcoming years perhaps attributing to the burgeoning demands for resource pooling, virtualization, data integrity, resiliency, and predictability amongst myriad businesses. Moreover, the rising dominance of cloud services in tandem with a gradual growth in the business and consumer applications is stimulating the SDDC industry dynamics during 2020-2026.

The proliferation of smartphones alongside the expanding penetration of internet services across the APAC region is forecast to propel the global software-defined data center market growth over the mentioned timeframe.

SDDC is a shift from hardware-centric data center to a virtualized data center. One of the profound factors that is fueling its adoption across the globe is the growing need for enhanced IT agility, lower operational costs, and reduced capital expenditure.

Software-Defined Data Center Market enable datacenter virtualization and hybrid cloud extensibility, prompting the IT firms to minimize the capital expenditure, eventually providing high feasibility and recoverability for all workloads. Further, the product abstracts and automates the flexible deployment for disaster recovery, cutting the downtime for the organizations.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2995

As per Global Market Insights, Inc., report, software-defined data center market is envisaged to be valued at USD 235 billion by the end of 2026, in terms of revenue.

The worldwide Software-Defined Data Center Market is fragmented into different solution types. Amongst these, the software-defined networking solutions segment is expected to perform exceptionally well in the upcoming years. This segmental growth is attributed to the robust adoption of cloud services and IT convergence globally. Moreover, the growth is fueled by SDN’s abilities to offer enterprise-wide array of resources which can potentially be utilized to automate, organize, and support and scale the operations.

The burgeoning demands for cloud computing are foreseen to transform the dynamics of data center infrastructure by delivering improved flexibility, scalability, and programmability by the virtualizing model.

Based on the end use segment, the global software-defined data center market from healthcare sector is predicted to amass hefty proceeds in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing investments in the healthcare, and escalating demands for scale data center capacities.

The healthcare institutes are massively adopting the Software-Defined Data Center Market to augment the quality of patient care, save time, streamline the operations, and reduce the overall cost. The elevating adoption of software-defined data centers across the healthcare institutes is likely to lead to a major market expansion ahead.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2995

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Solution

4.1. Key trends by solution

4.2. Software-Defined Compute (SDC)

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Hardware

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Software

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4. Services

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.2. Managed services

4.2.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3. Professional services

4.2.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Hardware

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Software

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4. Services

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.2. Managed services

4.3.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.3. Professional services

4.3.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2. Hardware

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3. Software

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4. Services

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4.2. Managed services

4.4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4.3. Professional services

4.4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. SDDC Market, By Organization Size

5.1. Key trends by organization size

5.2. SMEs

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Large enterprises

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6. SDDC Market, By End-Use

6.1. Key trends by end-use

6.2. Cloud service providers

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Enterprise

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.2. BFSI

6.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.3. Government

6.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.4. Healthcare

6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.5. Manufacturing

6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.6. IT enabled services (ITeS)

6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.7. Retail & e-commerce

6.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.8. Others

6.3.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4. Telecom service providers

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/software-defined-data-center-sddc-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]