Data Center UPS Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 23 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Increasing occurrence of power surges could act as a major growth enabler for data center UPS market. In June 2017, British Airways (BA) cancelled more than 400 flights because of power surge in its data center. Such incidents highlight the importance of uninterrupted electrical power supply in data center facilities. With growing significance of UPS to manage power outage and ensure flawless operation, Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the data center UPS market could reach USD 5 billion valuation by 2026.

Notably, medium size data centers are widely being used across commercial organizations, cable handling stations, hospitals, government and universities. These data centers are highly preferred for their fast and easy configuration and deployment.

Some companies are actively using their expertise to set up micro data centers in the U.S. For instance, in 2019, edge colocation company EdgeMicro launched micro data centers in Texas, Tampa Bay, and North Carolina. Construction of such facilities would increase the demand for effective UPS systems for managing power and reducing equipment failures.

Online UPS systems are also becoming mainstream owing to their effective power protection offering to network components. These systems regulate frequency & voltage, power conditioning, and zero-time transfer to batteries during power breakdowns.

They offer isolation between the mains supply and load, eliminating input disturbances like brownouts, spikes, and blackouts during power conversion. Given to these features, it is evident that the online data center UPS market would account for a noteworthy share in global industry.

Over the past few years, tech companies worldwide are actively deploying data centers to store huge volumes of essential data. A 2017 report claims that around 400 hyperscale data centers currently exist across the globe, with 44% in the U.S., 8% in China followed by the UK, Germany, and Japan.

Basically, data centers include storage systems, network devices and servers that are rigged with ultra-miniature components which are vulnerable to unstable power conditions. For effective working of these data centers, companies are integrating advanced power management devices like UPS, battery monitoring equipment and intelligent rack PDUs to reduce PUE ratio and increase energy efficiency. Such systems offer secure and continuous power supply to data centers and protect them against power disruption.

Based on regional standpoint, North America data center UPS market is poised to witness prominent growth owing to strong presence of data center facilities across the region. Tech companies in North America are actively adopting cutting technologies like IoT and AI which generates huge amounts of data.

Implementation of strict government mandates for reducing carbon footprint and energy consumption has influenced the adoption of efficient power management devices across data centers. Moreover, a report from Cisco Systems projects that the region would account around 39% of hyperscale data centers by 2021.

