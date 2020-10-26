Private LTE Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 23 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:As per a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., global private LTE market is estimated to surpass $19 billion by 2026.

Driven by the increasing need for reliable and secure communication among the rising number of connected devices, global private LTE market is projected to observe substantial growth in the forthcoming timeframe.

Organizations are increasingly implementing private LTE networks. These networks extend the company’s private networks to their staffs’ mobiles and the cloud as well. In doing so, organizations don’t have to compromise on their network security.

Apart from communication growth, the market is also estimated to observe heavy gains due to the rising adoption of connected and smart devices in developing smart cities across the world. In addition, 5G technology’s commercialization would likely add up to the market expansion through 2026.

With reference to the application segment, public safety dominated the private LTE market share in 2018. Public safety is among the most important responsibilities of a government as it is associated with the safety of its citizen from threats and natural disasters.

The safety of citizens involves the coordination of several organizations. Police, firefighters, and a few other emergency medical facilities need to work together to ensure the safety of citizens. In emergency cases, these departments need to communicate with each other, which demands a seamless and reliable communication network.

In order to meet this growing demand, the public safety domain is witnessing a major transformation across the world with suppliers providing improved LTE solutions. Providing such LTE solutions ensures enhanced data connectivity since high data volumes are transferred quickly through them. This benefit allows live streaming at emergency conditions. The quick data transfer also enables mapping software to locate mission-critical assets thereby pushing the market outlook.

In fact, North America private LTE market dominated the industry share in 2018. It is also anticipated to witness similar growth in the forthcoming years. Increased adoption of LTE to support the demand for low latency networks within mission-critical communication and industrial IoT applications are the major factors contributing to market growth in the region.

Apart from North America, APAC private LTE market is set to observe significant gains over the forthcoming years. Rising adoption of IoT platform in various sectors like retail, manufacturing, and transportation would drive the market expansion in the region. The massive growth of IoT has surged the demand for private IoT networks. This has further enabled companies to enhance their network resilience and security.

