Demand for offshore installations to drive wind energy market trends

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 23 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Robust demand for energy solutions across emerging economies will stimulate wind energy industry trends in the coming years. Various governments have regulated severe norms to limit the rise in carbon footprint across these countries. There is a mount in consumer concern towards fluctuating climatic conditions resulting from the surge in GHG emissions.

Intensifying efforts to develop green buildings as well as ascending investments in commercial infrastructure will escalate the wind energy technology deployment. Compliance with several regulatory efforts to restrict the dependency on fossil fuels apart from eliminating the GHG emissions to enhance energy efficiency could add an edge to the consistent use of the renewable sources of energy.

Estimates suggest that global wind energy market size will exceed more than 101 GW in yearly installation by 2026. Revenue from the wind energy market from offshore installations is likely to reach a significant share through the coming years. This is owing to the jump in infrastructure investments for offshore locations besides a surging energy demand from the coastal areas.

Furthermore, regulatory policies amended for sustainable energy, a higher rate of capacity utilization factor (CUF) along with a steady supply of wind will add significant impetus to the sector. Ceará, a leading supplier of turbines, in October 2020 announced its plans to produce over 5 GW of offshore wind energy in the coming years.

Wind turbines are projected to witness higher adoption through 2026 due to rapid technological progressions and intense R&D activities implemented for the turbine technologies. For instance, in March 2020, Enercon, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines launched the new prototype E-138 EP3 for its E2 wind turbines to upgrade the nominal power rating from 3.5MW to 4.2MW. Reduced raw material and component costs owing to technological advancements are leading to minimized operational and maintenance charges.

Asia Pacific wind energy industry will amass substantial revenues through 2026 considering the significant economic transformation, leading to considerable commercialization and industrialization. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs estimated that nearly 50% of the Asian population resided in urban areas in 2019, which exceeded the combined population from the U.S. and Europe.

Internal migration of the rural population is likely to improve the living standards across the APAC region. Also, the shift from fossils to clean energy sources and the formulation of several supportive measures to encourage the use of energy-efficient systems will outline the regional landscape.

Solution providers offering wind energy solutions are implementing various strategies to enhance their visibility and extend their offerings across the globe, specifically in the present COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Goldwind in October 2020 introduced two novel onshore wind turbines with a permanent-magnet generator. GW165-3.6/4.0MW was designed for low to medium wind speed sites and GW165-5.XMW looks after medium to high-wind speed sites.

MHI Vestas, General Electric, Senvion Gmbh, Envision Energy Limited, Hitachi, Ltd. are a few of the other wind energy product manufacturers in the sector.

