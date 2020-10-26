Marine Diesel Engine Market: Latest Trend & Regional Analysis Of Leading Players By 2026

The marine diesel engine market is estimated to observe impressive growth over the forecast time period due to development of new technologies, improved fuel-efficiency, and reliability. Likewise, growing awareness regarding the need for sustainable technologies will further support the market outlook. Increasing shipping activities have had a massive negative impact on the environment. To that end, manufacturers have been working to develop eco-friendly engines that would reduce the global carbon footprint.

The robust expansion of marine tourism industry since the last few years will also help increase the demand for marine diesel engines, given the influx of recreational boats, ships, and other luxury vessels. While the ongoing pandemic has halted tourism to an extent, the post-pandemic era is likely to witness marine tourism regaining its full potential, which would substantially contribute to the rising demand for marine diesel engines.

The marine diesel engine market is expected to observe phenomenal growth over the forthcoming time period owing to massive expansion of seaborne trade. With increasing trade activities comes the requirement of advanced diesel engines that are presently deployed on a massive scale across the commercial, navy, recreational, and offshore applications. Considering the growing demand, several industry players are focusing on improving their product portfolios by frequently innovating new solutions.

Marine diesel engine market is slated to witness substantial growth on account of the rising prominence of seaborne trade activities. The robust increase in population across the world will further foster the demand for international trade over the coming years. It was predicted that by Q2 2020, nearly 80% of all international trade in terms of volume will be undertaken through sea routes.

The onset of the pandemic has certainly put a dampener, since trade routes were halted temporarily. Nonetheless, with nationwide lockdown restrictions being lifted and other constraints being eased slightly, seaborne trade activities will continue to increase, lending a positive impetus to marine diesel engine industry outlook.

