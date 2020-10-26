Polyvinyl Butyral Market to Hit US$ 3.9 Bn by 2024

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, Oct 26 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:According to Global Market Insights, Inc. report, polyvinyl butyral market size is projected to exceed USD 3.9 billion by 2024

Global polyvinyl butyral market is poised to witness a tremendous growth over the time frame of 2017 to 2024 considering the massive product demand across the building and construction industry. This growing demand can be credited to the excellent properties of polyvinyl butyral such as optical clarity, strong binding capacity, flexibility, toughness and adhesion to various surfaces. In addition, it finds wide use in automobile industry where Polyvinyl butyral interlayer in the windshields of vehicles prevents shattering of glass in an event of accident and ensures safety to the passengers.

An overview of the factors propelling growth of polyvinyl butyral industry

Increasing production of automobiles

Polyvinyl butyral market is likely to register appreciable gains on account of accelerating product demand from the automotive industry as PVB-laminated glass offers superior optical as well as mechanical properties and ensures overall safety of the automobiles. Expanding automotive industry across the BRICS nations is estimated to impel the demand for the polyvinyl butyral over the coming years.

Reportedly, BRICS nations have recorded a significant rise in production of vehicles from 20 million units in 2009 to 36 million units in 2016. Moreover, increasing affordability along with rising population are some of the crucial factors stimulating the manufacturing of automobiles in these nations, which in turn will increase the demand for PVB.

Mounting construction activities

Immensely growing construction activities across the globe has positively influenced the adoption of PVB considering its usability in the building of commercial and industrial facades, balustrades, overhead glazing, floors, stairs, etc. Further, the product is also used in commercial building segment comprising airport terminals, shopping malls, stadiums, defense offices and so on.

For instance, in 2018, EVERLAM, one the leaders in the industry announced that the company was chosen as an exclusive supplier of PVB for the vast façade of the New Istanbul Grand Airport which will be operational in 2027.

Speaking in terms of the regional outlook, thriving construction industry across various economies of Europe and Asia Pacific would further fuel the demand for PVB in the region over the forthcoming years.

Thriving building and construction industry in Europe

Europe polyvinyl butyral market is projected to register a valuation of over USD 750 million by 2024 on account of rising product demand from building and construction sector. Apparently, the region had recorded a growth of around 10% in the building & construction industry during 2010 to 2016. Growing urbanization in Eastern European countries is likely to impel the demand of construction material during the coming years. For instance, Germany is anticipated to observe migration of over 3 million people to urban areas by 2020, which will significantly increase the demand for housing. Moreover, increasing vehicle production in Germany will further contribute to the regional polyvinyl butyral market growth.

A gist of some of the major trends likely to stimulate polyvinyl butyral market

Rising adoption in defense sector

Defense is one of the prominent end-users in polyvinyl butyral industry and is projected to generate a revenue of around USD 900 million by 2024. The growth can be attributed to extensive usage of PVB as prepregs for the production of ceramic baking, helmets, vehicle armor and so on. The product also provides protection against explosives, bullets and blunt impact, which will further stimulate the product adoption leading to segment growth.

