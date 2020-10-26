Growing demand for electric vehicles to fuel high purity alumina (HPA) market size

Growing use of aluminum clay resources for production will help foster high purity aluminum (HPA) market share in the coming years. Hydrochloric acid leaching is known to be a synthesis process that is used to procure alumina from clay. The process generates HCL and recovers as well as precipitates ferric ions at the same time as the ferric oxides of high quality leave all the other residual elements.

The HCL leaching technology segment is expected to increase more than 15% CAGR as well as account for more than 25% of the total high purity alumina industry size in terms of volume by 2025. This growth will be majorly attributed to the rising acceptance from the manufacturers and the reduced production cost.

Semiconductor manufacturing along with other applications that include display screens, LED lights and sapphire glass for optical lenses require HPA, which will drive high purity alumina (HPA) market share in through 2025. HPA exhibits properties wherein it offers high brightness, improved level of hardness and better resistance to corrosions and breakdown. This renders it ideal for artificial rubies and sapphire accompanied by various other applications such as watch covers, cell phones, residential lighting, optic communication systems and advertising displays.

HPA is widely used in sapphire-single crystal and abrasive applications while higher levels of the product are needed in devising various medical equipment owing to the rising bioceramic proportions used for implants and prostheses. This will fuel high purity alumina industry forecast over the coming years.

High purity alumina has a notable applicability in creating more environment-friendly and efficient lighting solutions which has been backed by several legislations passed by the U.S. to phase out all the incandescent lights. 4N HPA segment will account for USD 2.5 billion of the total HPA market share by the year 2025.

There has been a booming demand for infrastructural spaces that have increased building activities and investments across the Asia Pacific region. Countries such as Taiwan, Japan, China and South Korea have increased the production of electronic equipment which shall fuel HPA industry forecast in the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific high purity alumina market size shall capture nearly 60% of global HPA industry size by 2025.

