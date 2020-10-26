Continuous demand for cosmetic products to drive industrial solvents market

Industrial solvents, useful chemicals that can be dissolved generally without causing a change in the chemical nature of other substance, are remnant across a wide variety of products ranging from paints, cleaners & degreasers and adhesives, to personal care products and pharmaceuticals. The rise in the number of end-use industries with growing dependency on the product to fulfill manufacturing needs will help boost the industrial solvents market size, anticipated to cross $35 billion by 2024.

The global industrial solvents market is projected to witness significant gains on account of its growing use in paints & coatings and cosmetics products. Cosmetic companies worldwide are heavily investing in R&D activities for developing new, industrial solvent-based skincare products.

Rising vehicle sales coupled with growing use of adhesives & sealants in the automobile sector has stimulated the growth trajectory of industrial solvents market. The product’s exceptional qualities like ability to incorporate with any material without causing chemical reaction and non-corrosive qualities make it an ideal material for making adhesives.

Continuing on adhesives application, methyl soyate-based green industrial solvents are expected to gain momentum on account of strict rules against hazardous solvents. Analysts predict that the segment may receive more than 4.5% gains from adhesive applications by 2024.

The industrial solvents market demand in North America has been driven by EPA, that introduced rigorous solvent disposal methods. Rising demand and sale of vehicles and extensive use of adhesives and sealants in the automobile sector will lead to consistent consumption of the products. With no corrosive qualities, it is widely used for adhesives and its application can be done on any material without any chemical reaction.

Characteristics like strong solvency and fast evaporating rate are providing by solvents like toluene, benzene and xylene which are used in paint and coating industry. The chemicals used in automobile paints and coatings, makes the vehicle water and dust resistant. Hydrocarbon industrial solvents market share is expected to exceed US$4 billion by 2024.

