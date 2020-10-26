Pulp & Paper Enzymes Market growth will be driven by increasing paper demand for packaging applications

Increasing paper demand for packaging applications may favor pulp & paper enzymes market expansion. Favorable regulations towards limiting the use of plastics in packaging is escalating paper demand, which in turn is bolstering product adoption.

These enzymes offer varied functionality in various paper production applications. The substances are used in processes such as bleaching, fibrillation, fiber modification, deinking, drainage improvement, microbial control, debarking and pitch treatment. Several large investments directed towards R&D to enhance the product scope is poised to offer major growth avenues for the pulp & paper enzymes market over the analysis period.

Xylanases are experiencing high demand as they are extensively used for a large number of processes such as fiber modification, bleaching, deinking, retting of flex fibers and debarking. Utilization of the product offers improved brightness to the paper during the bleaching process.

It also finds usage in bleaching of sulfite pulp, craft and soda. Also, the product aids in the extraction of residual lignin from the fibers. Xylanases is expected to hold over 17% of the pulp & paper enzymes market share over the analysis period.

U.S is among the leading producers of paper across the globe and is likely to contribute substantially to pulp & paper enzymes market share. Stringent regulations and norms issued by several private and government organizations towards the reduction of environmental pollution by the pulp & paper industry across North America will fuel product adoption.

These mandates are the key factor driving the utilization of eco-friendly materials such as enzymes across the region. Moreover, the presence of large scale manufacturers with extensive R&D capabilities will further support product penetration in the coming years. North America is estimated to account for around 30% of the pulp & paper enzymes market share by 2026.

