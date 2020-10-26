Material Handling Equipment Market 2020| Business Scope for the Forecast period 2026

Material Handling Equipment Market is expected to exceed USD 200 billion by 2025. Improving the industrial sector and enhancing productivity in developing economies will drive market growth over the forecast timespan.

Some major findings in the material handling equipment market report include:

Rise in automated manufacturing activities coupled with the need for improving productivity in industrial facilities will augment the market demand. Companies are widely adopting advanced technologies, such as big data analytics and IoT in logistics, to manage operational requirements, which is changing the way several businesses handle their operations.In October 2018, XPO Logistics, Inc., a provider of transportation and logistics services announced to deploy 5,000 robots in its warehouses and distribution centers in North America, the UK, and several other countries in Europe.Key players operating in the industry are Daifuku Co., Ltd., Columbus McKinnon, Kion Group AG, Dematic GmbH & Co., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., JBT Corporation, Intelligrated, Inc., Flexlink, and KUKA AG. Players are focusing on introducing differentiated and advanced products to remain competitive in the market.The growing competitive nature of businesses has led to the increased adoption of advanced technologies, aiding business processes pertaining to food & beverage, 3PL, food retail, general merchandise, and other similar industries.

The growing demand for automation from SMEs will propel the material handling equipment market growth. SMEs operating in the food & beverages, 3PL, food retail, and general merchandise industries are experiencing intense competition and need to sustain growth in the marketplace. The presence of government initiatives, such as financial support, in the form of reduced duties and tax benefits allowed SMEs to gain a foothold in the market. Automated machines and systems provide efficient work operations and monetary benefits to SMEs by saving huge amounts of labor employment costs. These companies are highly deploying material handling machines and automatic systems over human labor owing to cost savings and high efficiency compared to the traditional processes.

Demand for bulk material handling equipment is witnessing high demand in the material handling equipment market owing to the growing need to transport and control large volumes of material. The equipment handles & supports infrastructure and provides a vital bridge that ensures rapid & efficient delivery. The demand for AS/RS material handling equipment is increasing in manufacturing plants, warehouses, and distribution centers for order picking. These systems retrieve finished goods from manufacturing plants for transportation to warehouses and distribution centers. AS/RS retrieves the required goods for order fulfillment, encouraging industries to adopt the equipment over the manual order picking process to reduce labor costs and ensure efficient order fulfillment.

The material handling equipment market is expected to witness high demand from the general merchandise application segment. These solutions help to fulfill the definite application demands of the warehousing and distribution industry, such as order assembly by store planogram, multichannel in one facility, seasonal/promotional peaks, e-commerce order fulfillment, returns processing, inventory velocity, and configurations for retail store replenishment, resulting in increasing their demands. Moreover, companies are providing the equipment to specific industries including large global corporations and small specialty product companies, supporting various distribution requirements.

The Latin America material handling equipment market is expected to witness high growth in the coming years owing to the rise in industrialization and the growing manufacturing sector in the region. Manufacturing industries are increasingly adopting advanced material handling solutions for enhancing and ensuring productivity, resulting in the overall economic development of the region. The industrial sector in the region is witnessing fast growth with an increasing number of companies implementing robots and automated solutions for material handling. The expanding construction sector of the region will lead to an increased demand for performance material handling solutions.

Report Content

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.1.1 Initial data exploration

1.1.2 Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3 Industry insights and validation

1.1.4 Definition and forecast parameters

1.1.4.1 Definitions

1.1.4.2 Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2 Data Sources

1.2.1 Secondary

1.2.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global material handling equipment industry 3600 synopsis, 2014 – 2025

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Product trends

Chapter 3 Material Handling Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2014 – 2025

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technological & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Robotics industry outlook

3.4.2 Data analytics

3.4.3 Energy efficiency measures

3.4.4 IoT

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 North America

3.5.1.1 ASME B20.1-2015

3.5.1.2 ANSI/ITSDF B56.1-2005

3.5.1.3 Federal Regulation of Occupational Health and Safety

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.2.1 BS EN 1554:2012

3.5.2.2 European emission regulations

3.5.2.3 Air Quality Certificate

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.3.1 IS 12663 (Part 2): 2000

3.5.3.2 The General Administration of Customs (GAC or China Customs)

3.5.3.3 The International Council on Clean Transportation

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.4.1 NR12

3.5.4.2 Mexico’s Industrial Health and Safety Regulations

3.5.5 MEA

3.5.5.1 Occupational Health & Safety Act, 1993

3.5.5.2 The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)

3.5.5.3 Driven machinery regulations, 2011

3.5.5.4 PSI (Pre-shipment inspection)

3.5.5.5 Factories and Works Act

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Attractive e-commerce industry in the U.S.

3.6.1.2 Rising labor costs and inconveniences of employing a manual workforce in North America and Europe

3.6.1.3 Technological advancements in Europe

3.6.1.4 Advent of industry 4.0 in Europe

3.6.1.5 Growing automation demand from Asia Pacific

3.6.1.6 Growing demand for automation in Europe and Asia Pacific from SMEs

3.6.1.7 Growing demand for personalized Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) in China

3.6.1.8 Improving industrial sector and enhancing productivity in Latin American economies

3.6.1.9 Growth in the aviation industry in MEA

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.6.2.1 High initial costs

3.6.2.2 Lack of awareness

3.6.2.3 Real-time technical challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Customer analysis

3.8.1 3PL

3.8.1.1 Major pain points

3.8.1.2 Overview of key players

3.8.2 E-Commerce

3.8.2.1 Major pain points

3.8.2.1.1 Financial

3.8.2.1.2 Technical

3.8.2.1.3 Marketing

3.8.2.2 Overview of key players

3.8.3 Durable manufacturing

3.8.3.1 Major pain points

3.8.3.2 Overview of key players

3.8.4 General merchandise

3.8.4.1 Major pain points

3.8.4.2 Overview of key players

3.8.5 Food retail

3.8.5.1 Major pain points

3.8.5.2 Overview of key players

3.8.6 Food & beverage

3.8.6.1 Major pain points

3.8.6.2 Overview of key players

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2018

3.10.1 Company market share analysis

3.10.2 Strategy dashboard

3.11 PESTEL analysis

