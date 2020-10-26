Qatar Airways Horror experience included vagina examination at Doha Airport

Women passengers on Qatar Airways QR908 checking in to fly from Doha to Sydney were ordered by Qatar Authorities on October 2. They were forced into ambulances and ordered to pull their pants down. They were told by female nurses that their vagina needed to be examined before allowed back on the plane. The examination included touching the adult passengers’ vagina.

Qatar Airways and Qatar Authorities made the flight experience a nightmare like none ever experienced for lady passengers. It wasn’t the three-hour delay in departure, but according to a passenger all adult females were removed from the plane by authorities and taken to ambulances waiting outside the airport.

QR908 on October was due to leave Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, Qatar at 8:30pm local time but was delayed for three hours after a premature baby was found in a bathroom at the terminal .

One of the women told reporters in Australia. “No-one spoke English or told us what was happening. It was terrifying,” she said.” There were 13 of us and we were all made to leave.

“A mother near me had left her sleeping children on the plane.

“There was an elderly woman who was vision impaired and she had to go too. I’m pretty sure she was searched.”

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the “grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events” had been referred to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

In a statement, HIA confirmed the infant was “safe” and being cared for in Qatar, and that medical professionals “expressed concern to officials about the health and welfare of a mother who had just given birth and requested she be located prior to departing”.

“When I got in the ambulance, there was a lady with a mask on and then the authorities closed the ambulance behind me and locked it”, a passenger reported

“I said ‘I’m not doing that’ and she did not explain anything to me. She just kept saying, ‘we need to see it we need to see it’.”

The woman said she tried to get out of the ambulance and the authorities on the other side opened the door.

“I jumped out and then ran over to the other girls. There was nowhere for me to run,” she said.

The woman said she took her clothes off and was inspected, and touched, by the female nurse.

“I was panicking. Everyone had gone white and was shaking,” she said.

“I was very scared at that point, I didn’t know what the possibilities were.”

Senator Payne, who is also Minister for Women, said she was expecting a report on the incident from the Qatari Government this week.

“It is not something I have ever heard of occurring in my life, in any context,” she said.

“We have made our views very clear to the Qatari authorities on this matter.”

NSW Police said the women received medical and psychological support while in hotel quarantine in Sydney.

Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong took to social media to urge Qatari authorities to be “transparent”.