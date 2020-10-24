2021 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships Announced

The next appointment for the most important mountain bike race in the world to be held at Elba Island in Tuscany, Italy, will take place on the occasion of the Capoliveri Legend Cup’s Eleven Marathon course. The date of 2021 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships has been officially set for October 2, 2021, when all MTB and open air sports enthusiasts will focus on the island of Elba which will become the great protagonist of all outdoor sports activities to contend for the title. This will bring together the most important two-wheel champions and the greatest representatives of the Marathon World discipline.

Walter Montagna, Mayor of the Municipality of Capoliveri, who heads GAT and is the Coordinator of the Associated Tourism Management for the island of Elba, was extremely pleased to be able to host the 2021 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships year. He said, “In addition to the sea, enchanted beaches, woods, and breathtaking views, on the island, guests can experience extraordinary adventures of biking, mountain biking, [and] e-biking to be practiced in the over 400 kilometers of cycle paths that have become destinations of choice for bikers from all over the world both in spring-summer and autumn-winter.”

For the 2021 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships, an unprecedented and spectacular course has been studied and designed, where the prestigious rainbow jerseys will be awarded, the maximum world recognition for the MTB XCMarathon category. It is a 35-kilometer route repeated 3 times located on the promontory of Monte Calamita in the southeast region of the island between vegetation, colors, and scents of the Mediterranean, along with scrub, steep climbs, technical single tracks, fast fire stations, old mule tracks, and white roads. The track enhances the essence of mountain biking and is a real open-air gym for lovers of this sport that consecrates Elba as an elite destination for bikers and outdoor sports enthusiasts from all over the world.

The island of Elba is preparing to become a reference point for mountain bike professionals and for all cycling enthusiasts, at all levels, including trails and ups and downs overlooking the sea for professionals and itineraries between mountains and mines. Janku Zemene, Classic Cup Champion, won the highest step of the Legend Cup’s podium and the Italian FCI Marathon Championship; Martin Stosek, the Marathon Legend Cup Champion; Samuele Porro, 3rd place in Legend Cup and Italian Champion; and Elena Gaddoni, female champion.