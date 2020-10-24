Happy Landings for Embrace “Home” Kong

More than 100 passengers boarded Hong Kong Airlines Flight HX852 today for their first Hong Kong to Hong Kong service. Mostly flying with loved ones or friends, the participants enjoyed a late afternoon of activities with their travel companions at Boarding Gate 8 of Hong Kong International Airport before boarding for a sunset flight. The oldest passenger is 92 years old while the youngest on board is a 9-year old child. Themed Embrace “Home” Kong, HX852 was specially organized in support of the carrier’s business partners who are affected by the pandemic as well as promoting local art and culture.

The Airbus A320 aircraft was operated by Hong Kong Airlines Director of Flight Operations, Captain Liaw Kui Chen with support from Captain Tai Siew Jin and First Officer Victor Lai. HX852 flew within 200 nautical miles in the southeast direction from Hong Kong, enabling passengers to take in views of Hong Kong at take-off and landing, while enjoying dusk in the skies during the 90-minute flight. A cabin crew team led by Senior Purser Mona Ng ensured all passengers were looked after throughout the journey.

To protect the environment and achieve fuel efficiency, Captain Liaw used a lower thrust setting for take-off, setting it at 85% of the total thrust to minimize the airline’s carbon footprint over Hong Kong airspace. Preventive measures were also in place from check-in to boarding to help our passengers fly with peace of mind. The aircraft’s HEPA filter was fully utilized inflight on board, sifting out harmful virus or bacteria during the flight and airflow was turned to maximum, to ensure all the air in the cabin is filtered every three minutes.

Prior to boarding, all participants were given special goodie bags, which included a personalized boarding pass memento for keeps. The boarding pass envelope also contained HKD600 cash vouchers from Hong Kong Airlines and HKA Holidays, a made in Hong Kong face mask by My Mask and disinfectant wipe. On top of that, passengers received a limited edition amenity kit and a snack box from Gate Gourmet, packed with individually wrapped poppy seed bagel with strawberry jam, Palmier cookies and water. All participants also received half a dozen of egg tarts, redeemable at all King Bakery outlets around Hong Kong.

More gifts awaited passengers inflight, as lucky winners were picked for prizes including staycations at top hotels and restaurant vouchers. One lucky winner won a unique experience in Hong Kong Airlines’ state-of-the-art flight simulator while another won an airfare and accommodation package for two in Bangkok from HKA Holidays.

In support of Hong Kong art and culture, many participants also took the opportunity today to purchase Hong Kong Airlines collectables, featuring patterned designs from four local artists, including Lock Lai, founder of TinBot™ local toy company; Li Han Kong Kai Font creator Lee Kin Ming; tattoo artist Lily Cash and illustrator Jane Lee. Popular items included tote bags and travel accessories such as passport holder and luggage tags.

The Lee sisters were very happy when they heard about Hong Kong Airlines’ Embrace “Home” Kong flight. “We were lucky to get the last two seats from our travel agent. We really want to take this flight as we miss travelling a lot. We are happy with the gifts we received today and also got to see the beautiful sunset in the skies. As a Hong Konger, we must support local aviation and the travel industry during this difficult time.” The Lee sisters added.

Mr. Po, a 92-year-old passenger travelled with his daughter on HX852. “My last trip was to Thailand two years ago. I used to travel a lot but have never flown on a Hong Kong to Hong Kong flight. When my daughter told me that Hong Kong Airlines was organizing one, I thought why not and wanted to try. I don’t mind where the aircraft is flying. I just want to enjoy myself.”

“The aviation industry is facing a very difficult time right now and we appreciate the support to our profession from friends and supporters of Hong Kong Airlines. I hope this special event will give our customers further assurance that we are committed to your safety and well-being. We will also continue to uphold our “Truly Hong Kong, “Deliver More” and “Passion for Service” values to secure a brighter future for Hong Kong Airlines,” said Captain Liaw.

#rebuildingtravel