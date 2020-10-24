President of Poland tests positive for COVID-19

The President of Poland has become the latest world leader to be infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Polish presidential spokesman Blazej Spychalski announced on Twitter that President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yesterday, President Andrzej Duda was tested for the presence of coronavirus. The result was positive. The President is feeling well. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services,” he wrote.

The president’s Chief of Staff Krzysztof Szczerski told Polish media that Duda was asymptomatic and self-isolating at home. Earlier on Friday he had visited a field hospital and participated in an award ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

The Polish authorities introduced a pandemic regime in mid-March, which continues to this day. In connection with the recent increase in morbidity, on October 10, a widespread mask regime was restored in the country, restrictions were introduced in the work of establishments, in holding mass events, and family holidays.