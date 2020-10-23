UK and Japan sign post-Brexit free trade agreement

The United Kingdom and Japan today signed a post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) which is expected to guarantee that their bilateral trade and investment will continue beyond Britain’s departure from the European Union (EU).

The deal will go in effect on January 1, 2021.

The new trade pact with Japan is the first Britain has made with a large economy since leaving the EU in January 2020.

The deal was signed between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss during a meeting held in Tokyo. It is similar in nature to the existing Japan-EU FTA.