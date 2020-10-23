HLA Typing for Transplant Market 2020 by industry trends, statistics, key companies growth and regional forecast

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 23 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The HLA typing for transplant market is projected to observe tremendous growth over the coming years due to the increasing demand for HLA techniques to match organ transplant recipients with suitable donors. An upsurge in the number of organ transplant procedures observed over the recent years should also fuel the HLA typing for transplant industry expansion. as per the most recent World Health Organization Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation data, more than 130,000 solid organ transplant procedures are carried out across the globe. However, while impressive, this number only accounts for less than 10% of the global demand, Additionally, these is also an immense discrepancy in the access and availability of services as organ donation and transplantation rates fluctuate significantly between different WHO regions. These gaps represent a lucrative opportunity for the overall HLA typing industry, which it is likely to leverage to foster revenue growth.

According to a GMI Inc., report, the HLA typing for transplant market is set to surpass a valuation of $1,120.0 million by the end of 2026.

The market, based on the application, is categorized into research and diagnostics. Among these, the research segment held a significant share of $132 million back in 2019 with industry estimates projecting it to observe similar growth patterns over the coming years. This anticipated growth is ascribed to the applications of HLA typing across numerous disease areas like infectious diseases, cancer, and immunogenetics. Researchers have innovated statistical approach that utilizes high-quality HLA information to reduce ambiguity in low-quality data sets. In addition, HLA typing is also a crucial part of transplant medicine as it is used to match donors and recipients. Similarly, HLA typing improves the accuracy and speed of work across laboratories. All these aforementioned factors are projected to drive the research segment growth over the coming years.

The increasing use of HLA typing for research purposes is projected to drive the academic and research institutes end-use segment share. In fact, the academic and research institutes segment accounted for a total of 17.4% industry share in 2019. HLA typing is preferred in research purposes owing to the introduction of sensitive instruments and technologies that allow scientists to conduct a number of assays. Citing an instance, the CIBMTR (International Center for Blood Marrow Transplant Research) partnered with the MCW (Medical College of Wisconsin), and NMDP (National Marrow Donor Program). This partnership aimed at the advancement of HCT (hematopoietic cell transplantation) and cellular therapy throughout the globe to increase patient survival and enhance the quality of life.

On the regional front, the HLA typing for transplant market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial pace through the forecast timespan. This regional growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of organ and stem cell donation. Furthermore, an upsurge in the demand for high-resolution HLA typing genotyping should majorly fuel the regional industry share through the analysis period. In addition, the adoption of advanced technologies to conduct organ transplantation should bolster the overall market size. Meanwhile, the introduction of favorable regulatory policies regarding HLA typing would further stimulate the industry size across the APAC.

Market players in the HLA typing for transplant industry are frequently launching new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge and bring in more revenue growth. Taking November 2019 for instance, Thermo Fischer Scientific unveiled its Ion Torrent Genexus System, the industry’s first fully-integrated, next-gen sequencing platform that features automated specimen-to-report that offers outcomes within a single day.

The competitive landscape of the HLA typing for transplant industry is inclusive of players such as Thermo Fischer Scientific, F-Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen N.V., Pacific Bioscience of California, Ominox Inc, Luminex Corporation, Inno-Train Diagnostik GmbH, Immucor Inc, Illumina Inc, GenDx, CareDx, BioReference Laboratories, Bio-Rad Reference Inc, and Abbott among others.

