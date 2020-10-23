Bioreactors Market 2020 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 23 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The global bioreactors market is projected to expand at a tremendous rate over the coming years due to the growing emphasis on the development of pharmaceutical drugs across the globe. Moreover, increasing incidences of infections would majorly impel the use of bioreactors for the production of vaccines.

In fact, with the growing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, the overall demand for bioreactors is set to increase significantly as a number of research institutes throughout the world pour in their efforts to develop an effective vaccine and treatment for the deadly virus. As of the most recent Worldometer stats, a total of 7,242,516 COVID-19 cases are active across the world. This number is not expected to reduce until a viable vaccine and treatment is discovered.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/141

As per GMI Inc., the bioreactors market exceeded a valuation of $4 billion in 2019 and is further projected to register a CAGR of approximately 16.1% across the forecast time period.

The market is bifurcated into the single-use and reusable segment based on the product type. Of these, the reusable segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% through the forecast timeframe. This projected growth can be attributed to the cost-efficiency, flexibility, and large production ability of reusable bioreactors. In addition, an upsurge in chronic conditions as well as the growing demand for vaccines would augment the adoption of reusable bioreactors. Moreover, mounting demand for other biological products should also positively impel the segment share and consolidate the overall industry outlook.

With reference to the cell segment, the industry is categorized into mammalian cells, yeast cells, and bacterial cells. Among these, the yeast cells segment held a revenue share of more than 4% back in 2019. Apart from their use in the food industry, yeast cells also observe immense adoption in the healthcare industry. Adoption of probiotics has proven to be highly beneficial to consumers on a large scale in order to treat several disorders like intestinal as well as immunomodulatory effects. In addition, the growing use of yeast in the folate biofortification, mycotoxins detoxification, and bioavailability of minerals should further positively impel the yeast cell segment over the coming years.

In 2019, the Europe bioreactors industry held a market share of more than 37%. A better spending capacity when it comes to healthcare is projected to propel the regional market share. In addition, increasing awareness, as well as a larger patient pool diagnosed with chronic disorders should also positively impel the Europe bioreactors industry size. Additionally, strong presence of market players in the region is further influencing the availability and deployment of bioreactors throughout the region. Meanwhile, the consistently increasing number of COVID-19 patients in Europe and the subsequent vaccine discovery efforts are expected to escalate the demand for bioreactors further.

Market players in the bioreactors industry are increasingly adopting new techniques to gain a competitive edge over their competitors. Firms are launching new products with advanced features in order to bring in more consumer attention, increase sales, and expand their footprint. Taking October 2019 for instance, Infors HT, a renowned bioreactor manufacturing company, reportedly launched the new version of its Techfors pilot bioreactor. The new bioreactor features a sleek new design and also a user interface that is consistently workflow oriented, making it very simple for the operators to use the new model.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/141

The competitive landscape of the bioreactors market is inclusive of players such as Solaris Biotech Solutions, Eppendorf AG, CerCell Aps, Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Bbi Biotech, BioTron, Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Applikon Biotechnology, Inc., Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group, Pall Corporation, Cellexus Ltd., Merck Group, GE Healthcare, PBS Biotech, and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Bioreactors Market, By Product Type

4.1. Key segment trends, by product type

4.2. Single-use

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Reusable

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Bioreactors Market, By Cell

5.1. Key segment trends, by cell

5.2. Mammalian cells

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Bacterial Cells

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Yeast cells

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/bioreactor-market

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].