Lacrimal Devices Market 2020 By Revenue, Top Trend & Regional Growth Forecast

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 23 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The increasing adoption of secure lacrimal treatment, in order to get better patient outcomes, would greatly shape the lacrimal devices market growth over the forthcoming time period. The ease of performing these lacrimal treatment procedures and the several technological advancements being witnessed in the field of lacrimal devices is further expected to drive market revenues.

With increasing adoption lacrimal treatment procedures, industry players are focusing on further diversifying their associated product portfolios. These efforts are expected to translate into lucrative revenues for the overall industry over the forthcoming years. Taking October 2019 for instance, pharmaceutical firm, AlphaMed gained approval from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for marketing its new punctum plug in the U.S. The plugs are specifically developed to be inserted in the canaliculus in an effort to restrict lubricating tears from coming down through the eye surface.

According to a GMI Inc., research report, the lacrimal devices industry is likely to surpass a valuation of $200 million by the end of 2026. The market is projected to expand at a healthy growth rate of approximately 4.2% through the analysis period.

With respect to product, the market is bifurcated into tubes, intubation sets, punctal plugs, dilators, cannula and spatula, stents, and others. Among these, the punctal plugs segment is projected to observe significant demand in the forthcoming future due to the growing number of eye surgeries across the globe. In fact, in 2019, the segment accounted for a substantial valuation of $25.9 million. Punctal plugs are witnessing immense demand as they can be easily inserted into the eye. These plugs also resist migration, decrease dry eye symptoms, and help the patient in retaining tears. In addition, rapid growth in the number of infants suffering from nasolacrimal duct obstruction is projected to push the segment size over the coming years.

The lacrimal devices industry is categorized into epiphora, dry eye, lacrimal gland inflammation, drainage obstruction, glaucoma, and others based on the application segment. Of these, the epiphora segment contributed a significant valuation of $14.8 million in 2019 and is likely to show similar trend of growth through the forecast timeframe. The projected growth is ascribed to the lack of drainage in association with eyelid disease, reflux hypersecretion, and other environmental factors. Furthermore, growing incidences of eye disorders across the developing countries should majorly propel the segment outlook through the analysis period.

Meanwhile, presence of an immense patient pool, that is prone to different kinds of eye disorders, across highly populated nations like China and India would majorly favor Asia Pacific lacrimal devices market expansion. In fact, the regional market is projected to expand at a significant rate of 5.3% through the forthcoming timespan. Taking 2017 for instance, people suffering from DED (dry eye disease) ranged from 18.4% to 54.3% in India. An upsurge in the number of dry eye diseases along with growing investments in healthcare infrastructure in the region will positively impel the regional market size. Furthermore, a strong presence of regional manufacturers across Southeast Asia should further impel the Asia Pacific lacrimal devices industry size.

Likewise, an upsurge in the number of eye surgeries performed each year is projected to push the lacrimal devices market share in the near future. In fact, according to the Stein Eye Institute, about 700,000 refractive eye surgeries are performed every year. Additionally, the U.S. alone reports over 2.5 million eye injuries. Given the high prevalence of eye-related medical procedures, the adoption of lacrimal devices is set to increase significantly over the coming years.

The competitive landscape of the lacrimal devices industry is inclusive of players such as JEDMED, Bess Medical Technology gmbh, Rumex International, Lacrimedics, BVI, Cook Group, Kaneka Corporation, and FCI Ophthalmic among others.

