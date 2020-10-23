Electron Microscope Sample Preparation Market 2020 By Regional Trend & Growth Forecast To 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 23 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The market for electron microscope sample preparation is projected to observe tremendous growth over the coming years due to surging R&D activities across a plethora of industrial sectors such as semiconductors, and life sciences among others. With growing research initiatives, the subsequent rise in the adoption of electron microscopes would notably foster the overall market outlook.

Increasing use of electron microscope in the pharmaceutical industry to develop new drug formulations and vaccines is slated to be a major factor that would stimulate demand in the coming years. Electron microscope finds extensive usage in optimizing particle size, roughness, and morphology of pharmaceutical materials. Moreover, consistent expansion of the pharmaceutical industry across the globe would further positively impel the industry size. Currently, with ongoing efforts towards the discovery of a viable COVID-19 vaccine, a new, highly lucrative growth avenue has been opened up for the market in the pharmaceutical sector. This new avenue is likely to make significant contributions towards market growth over the analysis period.

According to GMI Inc., electron microscope sample preparation industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% through the forecast time period. In 2019, the industry held a valuation of more than $470.0 million.

in terms of use, the market is slated to record significant growth from the FESEM (Field emission scanning electron microscope) segment, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.6% through the forecast timespan. Numerous developments in FESEM that are further providing beneficial features in the observation of electron beam sensitive materials and non-conductive materials is driving its adoption across material production, healthcare, and semiconductor industry processes. In addition, FESEM products also observe widescale applications in the fine material surface studies. Likewise, the products are extensively used in microstructure analysis, coating evaluations, corrosion analysis, and material studies, which should proliferate their demand in the near future.

With respect to application, the industry is likely to record lucrative growth from the semiconductor industry over the coming timeframe. An upsurge in research and development investments across the semiconductor industry is projected to drive the segment growth through the analysis period. The segment is projected to surpass a valuation of $158.0 million by 2026. The semiconductor market has observed substantial development in recent years and is likely to maintain this growth outlook over the coming years. Moreover, increasing focus towards the adoption of novel technologies in process development and standardization by industry players is also likely to impel the segment size and proliferate the overall industry size.

On the regional front, the rapidly expanding U.S. semiconductors and healthcare industries are slated to drive the electron microscope sample preparation industry in North America. In fact, the regional market accounted for approximately 41.0% industry share in 2019. Growing investment in these industries from the federal government is expected to promote the adoption of more expensive and sophisticated sample preparation equipment. In addition, a rising trend of outsourcing across large institutes and universities in order to conduct advanced research by electron microscopy would increase the sample preparation equipment demand in the coming years.

Industry players are increasingly several inorganic business growth strategies to gain a competitive edge and boost revenues. Taking July 2020 for instance, Buehler launched SimpliVac, a new programmable mounting system for materials inspection. SimpliVac is specifically designed to accelerate the material sample preparation in production quality control or in inspection laboratories that test small component samples or material parts in thermal spray coatings, electronics, 3D printing, composites, as well as other specialty surface treatments.

The competitive landscape of the electron microscope sample preparation industry is inclusive of players such as Hitachi High Technologies, Leica Microsystems (Danaher), JEOL, Safematic GmbH, KYKY Technology Co., LTD, Tousimis, HHV Ltd, Vac Techniche Ltd, Wohlwend GmbH, CryoCapCell, and ALLIED HIGH TECH PRODUCTS, Electron Microscopy Sciences, Boeckeler Instruments, Inc, Technoorg Linda Co. Ltd, Gatan Inc. (Ametek, Inc.), and Buehler (Illinois Tool Works, Inc.) among others.

