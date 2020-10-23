Vaginal Rejuvenation Market 2020 Regional Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 24 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The increasing popularity, marketing, and commercialization of the vaginal rejuvenation treatment and growing income are a few factors that are projected to fuel the vaginal rejuvenation market growth. Moreover, the increasing psychological distress from sexual dysfunction coupled with post-childbirth effects are some additional factors that are influencing the market growth.

The anatomical structure of the vagina is highly affected by stress urinary incontinence, laxity of the vagina, lack of lubrication, decrease in erotic sensation, and more. Due to these attributes, women incline towards vaginal rejuvenation procedures and treatments to repair and correct the anatomical structure of the vagina, further contributing to the lucrative market growth.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4826

According to the GMI reports, the vaginal rejuvenation market size is projected to surpass USD 5.0 billion by 2026.

The service providers including LA JOLLA COSMETIC SURGERY CENTRE, Visage Clinic, CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center, NewWoman Canada, SpaMedica, GEORGIA PLASTIC & RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY, The Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, and a few more are focusing on providing effective vaginal rejuvenation procedures coupled with advance care to the patients at the best possible price. Owing to these factors, women are getting attracted towards these services, further influencing the global vaginal rejuvenation market size..

Labioplasty, hymenoplasty, hoodectomy, vaginoplasty, g-spot amplification, and perineoplasty are available treatment options for vaginal rejuvenation. The labioplasty treatment segment was valued at over USD 389 million in 2019 and is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. The surging number of labia minor or labia major procedures will expand the demand for labioplasty treatment that in turn will drive the overall market growth.

Additionally, a change in grooming practices where the women anticipate a streamlined and clean vulvar structure is also boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rising marketing of labioplasty procedures is further contributing towards a lucrative industry share.

The vaginal rejuvenation market is segmented into plastic surgery centers, hospitals, and other end users. The hospital segment is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 35.2% through 2026. The growing number of hospitals with cutting-edge facilities, speedy growth in the number of plastic surgeons, and increasing hospital admissions for labioplasty and vaginoplasty procedures are projected to drive the overall market growth.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4826

The vaginal rejuvenation market in China is projected to witness a growth at a CAGR of around 39.9% through 2026. The increased growth rate is majorly driven by the rising awareness related to the changing lifestyle and female cosmetic genital surgery. Moreover, the rising incidences of stress incontinence, uterine prolapse, increasing cases of post-birth injuries, and a few other factors are expected to propel the demand for vaginal rejuvenation treatments. These factors will play a key role in driving the growth of the regional vaginal rejuvenation market size through 2026.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Vaginal Rejuvenation Market, By Treatment

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Labioplasty

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedure)

4.3. Vaginoplasty

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedure)

4.4. Hymenoplasty

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedure)

4.5. Perineoplasty

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedure)

4.6. Hoodectomy

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedure)

4.7. G-spot amplification

4.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedure)

Chapter 5. Vaginal Rejuvenation Market, By End-use

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Plastic Surgery Centers

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/vaginal-rejuvenation-market

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].