By 2026, Automotive Transmission Market in North America Region is Expected to Showcase Significant Growth

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 24 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:North America automotive transmission market is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast time period owing to the surging demand for commercial vehicles across the region. Stringent regulation by regulating authorities for efficiently managing the carried goods in commercial vehicles will also support market growth.

In fact, the FMCSA, U.S., is responsible for the prevention of injuries and fatalities related to vehicles. The federal government agency further regulates the goods size that are being carried in a vehicle. In addition, implementing these regulations would further surge the demand for commercial vehicles for transportation of goods. These factors will propel the transmission demand for commercial vehicles across the region.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1445

The demand for automatic cars is surging across Europe mainly due to the automated manual transmission penetration among customers. In fact, it bridged the price gap between manual and automatic cars. In comparison to automated transmission, AMT lets the drivers to some extent experience both the luxuries at a lesser price. The introduction of automatic cars in small car segment along with high fuel efficiency is likely to drive the proliferation of AMT over the forecast time period. Additionally, increasing demand for AMT across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to spur the industry growth over the coming years.

Strict regulations by government and volatility in fuel prices are expected to fuel the demand for electrical vehicles. This in turn is likely to drive the automotive transmission market demand over the coming years, given the rising demand for automated transmission systems in EVs. With growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles, several industry players are focusing on improving their product portfolios through various tried and tested means.

Citing an instance, in September 2020, Skoda, a renowned automobile manufacturer reportedly announced the plans of launching the new BS6 Skoda Rapid TSI automatic on 17th September 2020, in India. The new Skoda rapid AT model is available in five variants out of which the Rider Plus comes in with manual transmission variant. The new model is likely to have a similar design and features as the manual transmission variants launched in May. In fact, some of the interior details are likely to be borrowed from the Skoda matte concept with an automatic transmission.

Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1445

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5. Automotive Transmission Market, By Engine

5.1. Automotive Transmission market engine insights

5.2. IC

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3. EV

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6. Automotive Transmission Market, By Vehicle

6.1. Automotive Transmission market vehicle insights

6.2. Passenger car

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.3. LCV

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.4. HCV

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/automotive-transmission-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].