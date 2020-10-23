World Tourism Network (WTN): The alternative voice for the global travel industry

World Tourism Network (WTN) is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting our efforts, we bring to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders.

WTN will be officially launched on November 2 by members and the founders of rebuilding.travel, a global conversation with tourism leaders in 120 countries.

By bringing together private and public sector members on regional and global platforms, WTN not only advocates for its members but provides them a voice at the major tourism meetings. WTN provides opportunities and essential networking for its members in more than 120 countries.

By working with stakeholders and with tourism and government leaders, WTN seeks to create innovative approaches for inclusive and sustainable tourism sector growth and assist small and medium travel and tourism businesses during both good and challenging times.

It is WTN’s goal to provide its members with a strong local voice while at the same time providing them with a global platform.

WTN provides a valuable political and business voice for small and medium-sized businesses and offers training, consulting, and educational opportunities.

WTN’s “Cultural Tourism Cities of the World” program creates new opportunities by uniting the public and private sectors in pursuit of inclusive and sustainable tourism business growth, investments, outreach, safety, and security.

The “Rebuilding Travel“ initiative is a conversation, an exchange of ideas, and a showcase for the best practices by our members in more than 120 countries.

The “Tourism Hero“ Award recognizes those who go the extra mile serving the travel and tourism community but often get overlooked.

The “Safer Tourism Seal“ gives our stakeholders and destinations a platform to express their willingness to reopen tourism safely and responsibly.

To accomplish these goals WTN encourages the establishment of local chapters, which will be able to address specific local and global issues within the respective local and global settings.

The first chapters are currently formed in Africa, Balkan Region and Hawaii.

The concept:

Our members are our team.

They include known leaders, emerging voices, and members of the private and public sectors with a purpose-driven vision and a responsible business sense.

Our partners are our strength.

Our Partners include private sector organizations and initiatives in destinations, the hospitality industry, aviation, attractions, trade shows, media, consulting, and lobbying as well as public sector organizations, initiatives, and associations.

More information on how to join, a list of members and executives as well as activities by the World Tourism Network can be found on the WTN website: www.wtn.travel