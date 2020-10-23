Outrigger Hotels and Resorts in Hawaii and Thailand: Smiling behind a mask

How can you smile behind a mask? Outrigger Hotels and Resorts may be a shining example to document how the Aloha Smile in Hawaii and the Amazing Thailand Smile is possible behind a mask and with social distancing in place.

Hawaii and Thailand have a lot of synergy in the hospitlity industry and in tourism. Both destinations are reopening for tourism, and both destinations have Outrigger Hotels and Resorts.

Meet Outrigger Spokesperson Carly Clement in Waikiki. Outrigger is one of Hawaii’s largest resort groups with properties also in Maldives, Mauritius, and Thailand.

The Outrigger Waikiki Beach remained open throughout the 6 months of quarantine closing. Carly explained how tourists were able to stay during the crisis. She also explained what to expect when booking the Outrigger Waikiki Beach now that visitors are coming back to the island of Oahu.

Hawaii reopened the state for visitors, and it means big changes for hotels, which means also for the Outrigger. The good news is that Dukes is open and the breakfast buffet is available at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach. There are, however, a number of new requirements. Carly shares what is available and how to experience a great vacation in Hawaii even during a pandemic.

The Outrigger is an iconic hotel in Hawaii. Get the latest on what resorts are ready to welcome guests back in the Aloha State.