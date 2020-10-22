Ridgeland Tourism welcomes new team member

The Ridgeland Tourism Commission (RTC) welcomed Kaitlan Burkhalter as its visitors marketing associate and visitors services specialist effective October 1, 2020.

Burkhalter assists in implementing and analyzing marketing efforts, designs graphics for promotional purposes and welcomes visitors to the Ridgeland, Mississippi Visitors Center. She brings with her over three years of experience in digital marketing, design and sales.

“Kaitlan brings a wealth of talent to Ridgeland Tourism with her writing and graphic design skills, hospitable nature and the ability to welcome every guest that enters our doors,” said Ridgeland Tourism Commission President and CEO Chris Chapman. “Kaitlan can assist visitors and planners in finding the perfect location for lodging, dining, and shopping. We encourage everyone to come out and meet her!”

Burkhalter holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from the University of Mississippi as well as a minor in Business Administration. Prior to joining RTC, she served as the graphic designer and newsletter writer for an international non-profit organization. She also has served as an account executive in broadcast/digital advertising where she worked closely with business owners and media buyers on a local and national scale.

When she is not marketing Ridgeland as a top leisure and business destination, Burkhalter enjoys spending time with family and friends, spoiling her pets, traveling and creating art commission pieces.