Nigerian Lives Matter: Really?

56 innocent protesters were shot by the Nigerian army. Citizens are terrified and are hiding in their homes or on the streets fighting.

A tweet says: “From today, I want to beg everybody here. If you ever see anyone being held by SARS/SWAT, please, stop and make sure they don’t take the person. Please, crowd that place, park your cars, don’t just drive or walk pass. Please, pass it on! #EndSARS .”

eTurboNews talked to Abigel, a reader based in Lagos. She reports:

Lagos youths in Nigeria were protesting against police brutality and bad governance and have been using the hashtags #EndSars #Endpolicebrutality #Endbadgovernance for the past decade in Nigeria. They called the government to disband it, which it did, but there are other endemic issues which they also brought to the fore.

“Our lawmakers are the highest paid in the world, yet they abandon social welfare projects that could benefit citizens. So much hunger, poverty, and unemployment in the land. So many issues,” Abigel said.

What happened?

At least 56 people have died across Nigeria since the #EndSARS protests began on October 8, with 38 killed across the country on Tuesday alone, according to human rights group Amnesty International. Unrest continued on Thursday when gunshots rang out in the affluent Ikoyi neighborhood of Lagos.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has called for an end to nationwide demonstrations against police brutality but failed to directly mention the fatal shooting of peaceful protesters.

Buhari called on protesters to “resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos.”

Abigel continued saying: “In the process of these protests, the Nigerian military opened fire on young protesters with many killed and injured. This has now caused a fallout and mayhem, arson, carnage, etc.

“There was no provocation.

“The youths sat together on the ground at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos where they had assembled for the past 2 weeks. As they sat on the ground, they held national flags in their hands singing the national anthem, yet the soldiers opened fire on them.

“It’s horrible I’m so sad and devastated.

“No one was provoked. Nothing, absolutely nothing. The SARS was disbanded quite alright but instead of being tactical in addressing the demands, the FG set up another security outfit known as SWAT. So people felt, ‘wow what insensitivity.’ That infuriated the citizenry more. So there’s been so much anger in the citizens due to the bad governance and poor living conditions.”

The President only addressed protesters for the first time after 2 weeks.

Messages from around Africa are posted on the African Tourism Board Chat Group including a message from Kenya saying:

I stand in solidarity with our Nigerian brothers and sisters at this difficult moment in time. Africa is mourning its children #endsars #Nigerianlivesmatter 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬

Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board said:

“We are standing in solidarity with the people of Nigeria. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and sympathies and best wishes for recovery to those injured and those whose businesses were vandalized and looted.

“We call for peace, especially in view of the position which Nigeria occupies on the continent as Africa begins the safe rebuilding, reopening, and restart of tourism.”