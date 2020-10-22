CitizenM announces first hotel in Washington DC

Dutch lifestyle and hotel company, citizenM announced that it is bringing ‘affordable luxury’ to America’s capital. The brand is full-speed-on its ambitious expansion across the United States: citizenM Washington DC Capitol will be its fifth US hotel and the fourth East Coast location, including two in New York and one in Boston.

Since 2008, citizenM has been shaking up the traditional hospitality industry with vibrant styling, bold art, savvy technology and a bona fide friendly service. Today’s modern travellers want to stay in prime, well-connected urban locations – and citizenM Washington DC Capitol delivers. Situated at the confluence of the city’s Potomac and Anacostia rivers, it’s directly adjacent to the world-famous National Mall and several Smithsonian museums. Within two blocks of the hotel is L’Enfant Plaza, a key mass-transit hub with convenient access to the Metro. Jetsetters don’t have to travel far as Reagan National Airport is only 15 minutes away, while Dulles International Airport is 45 minutes. This superb location benefits business and leisure travellers alike.

The new citizenM Washington DC Capitol ascends 12 floors, has 252 guestrooms, seven societyM meeting rooms, and a cloudM rooftop bar with a glorious exterior terrace – all designed by concrete Amsterdam and furnished by Vitra, both long-term collaborators of citizenM.

True to citizenM’s ‘a blank wall is a wasted opportunity’ philosophy, the hotel facade is wrapped with a huge piece by Erik Parker – a New York-based artist known for his cartoonish compositions inspired by American subculture. From street level guests are already introduced to the colourful world of citizenM. Inside, local artist JD Deardourff’s work adorns the living room walls and ceiling with his signature blazing colour-palette and apocalyptic landscapes. It’s only natural for citizenM to add humour, showcasing hipster-styled illustrations of former presidents by artist Amit Shimoni. The drawings are part of his ‘Hipstory’ project where 50 public figures (including President Donald Trump) are presented as modern day hipsters.

Artwork in guestrooms are equally politically pondering with pieces from STABLE artists Damon Arhos, Matthew Mann, Andy Yoder and Melvin Nesbitt. Each one of these American-born artists creates work built on strong structuralism – from queer culture and social activism, to consumer culture and the environmental crisis.

Sleeping at citizenM is safe and easy thanks to cleverly adapted technology – contactless stays are now available at all citizenM hotels via the groundbreaking new app launched in July 2020. Guests can check-in, check-out, open doors, order food, control the room ambiance and pay for purchases while touching nothing but their own smartphone.

Following the success of contactless stays, the lifestyle brand recently launched two more initiatives across all 21 hotels: global passport by citizenM and corporate subscription by citizenM. Global passport by citizenM is a fixed-rate stay option for digital nomads who want to work/live/travel from anywhere in the world, with ultimate flexibility of deciding on a month-by-month basis.

corporate subscription by citizenM is a seriously clever sleep-work-meet package for companies with remote workers who travel regularly.

In the near future, citizenM will welcome a second Washington DC property located in the NoMa district – citizenM Washington DC NoMa – with 292 keys. By 2025, citizenM will have around 40 properties globally (open or in development), more than doubling its current portfolio. citizenM’s North American roll-out includes future hotels in Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston and Seattle.